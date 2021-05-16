The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has identified the State Tournament event locations, venues and schedules for baseball and softball this spring.
The locations, venues and schedules for the baseball and softball State Tournaments have been altered from some of their traditional formats and locations in continued accommodations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Baseball (detailed schedule)
Friday, June 25
Division 1 - Quarterfinals - Herr-Baker Stadium, Marian University, Fond du Lac
Monday-Thursday, June 28-July 1
Division 1, 2, 3 & 4 - Semifinals and Finals - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute
Softball (detailed schedule)
Monday, June 28
Division 1 - Quarterfinals - Bay Port High School, Green Bay
Monday-Wednesday, June 28-30
Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 - Semifinals and Finals, King Park, UW-Green Bay
For more detailed information about the State Tournament schedules, times and locations, visit the WIAA website and each sport’s respective Tournament page. Additional details will be posted on the website when they become available.
The State Softball Tournament has been held at Goodman Diamond in Madison since 2002.
Fox Cities Stadium has been the home of the State Baseball Tournament since 1998.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 515 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.