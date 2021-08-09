Play-of-the-day for 18-hole golfers on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at LRCC was a Pink Ball Team Event. Each player had an opportunity to play the pink ball on alternating holes. The winning team for Flight 1 was Jan Tremain, Gail Holmberg and Wendy Lehr. In second place was the team of April Mickelson, Pat Clifford, and Marlene Lee. There were three birdies for the day by Betty Reay and Joyce Gehler on hole #7 and by April Mickelson on #14. Sunken approaches went to Sarah Baird, #13; Joyce Gehler, #17; and April Mickelson, #15.
In the 9-hole golfers, it was Marti Tenzer who captured first place low net in Flight 1 with Virginia Newcomb in second and Carol Schneider in third. Low putts went to Marti Tenzer, in second was Carole Wollin and Virginia Newcomb. Third place low putts went to Carol Schneider, June Schuler, Evie Lund, and Barb Lyon. Lora Kauter took first place low net in Flight 2. In second was a tie between Barb Johnston, Mary Heynis, and Vicki O’Kane. Low putts in Flight 2 went to Mary Heynis and Vicki O’Kane. Second place low putts went to Marg Stach. In Flight 3, Pam Reich took first place and Barb Moseley had low putts. Nikki Becker had a birdie on #17 and sunken approaches for the day included Carol Schneider, #13; and Nikki Becker on #15.
This week’s bridge high scores went to 1) Wendy Lehr, 2) Virginia Newcomb, 3) Carol Schneider, and in 4) Joyce Gehler.
The 3-week Euchre tournament will start next Tuesday. Results for the previous weeks of euchre include: July 13, 1) Cindy Hartman, 2) Carol Zimbric, 3) Bernadine Christianson, 4) tied, Pat Gahan and Sue Adas; July 20, 1) Cindy Hartman, 2) Jackie Slinde, 3) Pat New, 4) Bernadine Christianson; July 27, 1) Joanne Hall, 2) Sue Adas, 3) Pat New, 4) tied, Pat Gahan and Carol Zimbric; and Aug. 3, 1) Marilyn Lueder, 2) Carol Zimbric, 3) Bernadine Christianson and 4) Pat Gahan.