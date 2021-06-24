CAMBRIDGE — Current point leader and five time Late Model track champion, Dale Nottestad of Cambridge, laid claim to his second straight feature win on Saturday night. His victory in the King’s Lube 50 lap main event marks Nottestad’s third feature win of the season as he continues to add to his very successful resume.
Bruce Lee and Paul Kisow paced the field to green as they battled side by side for control. On lap four, Ryan Weyer joined the fight as they raced three wide into turn one. But contact between the competitors resulted in Lee spinning and bringing out the caution. All three drivers were relegated to the rear for the restart with Dylan Schuyler and Shaun Scheel now at the front of the field. Scheel grabbed the lead as racing resumed, but Schuyler wasn’t about to go away easily. Schuyler got under Scheel on lap seven, moving ahead of Scheel on the next lap. But Scheel used a crossover move to return alongside Schuyler as the duo leaned on eachother searching for control of the top spot. A caution on lap ten slowed the action. Schuyler and Scheel once again led the way back to the green flag with Nottestad now lurking behind them. Nottestad made it a three wide fight for first on lap 12, but another yellow slowed the pace on lap 13. Scheel fired into the lead on the restart with Nottestad sliding up to second under Schuyler. Nottestad began working the low side of the leader as they approached the halfway point of the race. Yet another caution waved on lap 24. This time, it was Scheel out front alone as racing resumed with Nottestad applying the pressure from behind. On lap 26, Nottestad powered to the high side of Scheel. After a three lap battle, Nottestad cleared for the lead. He maintained his advantage through two more cautions on the way to scoring the win. Scheel settled for second with Luke Westenberg, Schuyler and Jerry Eckhardt rounding out the top five.
Johnson Creek’s Nick Bruley led every lap of the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature event to score the win. Starting on the outside of the front row, Bruley cleared for the lead as they completed lap one. Chester Williams dropped into second with Jim Tate Jr on his tail. Tate drove to the high side of Williams on lap six as the duo launched a great battle for second. Williams and Tate raced wheel to wheel for several laps, allowing Bruley to increase his lead. Williams eventually recleared for second on lap 14. But Bruley ran the remainder of the race unchallenged to get the win. Williams finished second followed by Tate, Brandon Riedner and Scott Riedner.
Michael Guderski of Manchester scored the win in the 20 lap Legends feature event. Robby Morrison grabbed the lead when front row starters Logan Taylor and Mike Storkson tangled on the opening lap. Aaron Moyer and Dillon Schwanbeck slid up into a battle for second on lap three. Moyer continued forward alongside Morrison on lap four, grabbing the lead and bringing Schwanbeck along for second.
A caution on lap nine resulted into Moyer and Guderski at the front as they raced back to green. Schwanbeck took a peek under the leaders on the restart, but contact between he and Moyer resulted in another yellow flag when Schwanbeck spun in turn two. Both drivers were sent to the rear for the restart. Guderski assumed command of the lead as he began to pull away slightly. Meanwhile Moyer and Schwanbeck were slicing their way back toward the front. Moyer got to second with three laps to go, but ran out of time to attempt to catch Guderski. At the checkers, it was Guderski for the win followed by Moyer, Schwanbeck, Kenny Storkson and Morrison.
Nick Newton of Lake Mills captured the 20 lap Bandit feature event. After a caution on lap one, Matt Krinke took the lead with Newton already up to second. Newton drove to the high side of Krinke on lap three, moving out front a lap later. Newton maintained the lead through another caution on lap five while Carson Phillips moved up to second. A final caution on lap ten slowed the pace with Newton and Phillips out front on the restart. Newton returned to the lead with Phillips trying to hang tough on the outside. At the checkers, it was Newton out front for the win. Phillips was second with Krinke, Ashlynn Jarlsberg and Zach Barnes rounding out the top five.
Alex Hartwig of Portage claimed the 15 lap Bandolero feature. After two early cautions, Penn Sauter and Cooper Bodendorfer led the way to the green. Bodendorfter grabbed control on lap three when Sauter got loose. Easton Riedner moved up to challenge Bodendorfer, driving to the low side and moving ahead on lap five. Hartwig followed into second and immediately went to work on the new leader. Hartwig slipped past Riedner on lap eight and began to pull away.
Hartwig ran the remainder of the race unchallenged to pick up the win. Riedner finished second followed by Cohen Henze, Avery Linnerud and Axel Oldenhoff.
Watertown’s Brittney Reynolds led every lap of the 12 lap Road Warrior feature race en route to her first career main event win. Reynolds powered into he lead on lap one as they raced down the backstretch. Reynolds immediately opened up a healthy advantage while AJ Accardi made his way up to second. Accardi moved into the runner up spot on lap six as he looked to close the gap on Reynolds. But Brittany stayed smooth out front, flying past the checkers for her first feature win with Accardi coming home in second. Bill Reynolds was third followed by Rodger Stephenson and Garrett Meister.
