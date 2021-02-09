JUNEAU
Waterloo senior Juan Alonso is headed back to state, although the bus ride is going to be a lot longer than usual.
Alonso won his weight class at 126 pounds, while Waterloo freshman Trevor Firari (152) earned a second place finish at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday to advance to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament for Division 3 at Wausau East High School this weekend.
The tournament is normally held at the Kohl Center in Madison, but athletic events have capacity restrictions in Dane County due to the pandemic. The state tournament will be split into three different locations for the three divisions. Wausau East was the host for the Division 3 state girls volleyball tournament which Waterloo competed in last fall.
“That’s a long trip,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “We’ll probably have to leave Waterloo at around 5 in the morning.”
Alonso (16-3) began the sectional tournament with a pin against Random Lake’s David San Felippo at 5 minutes, 50 seconds of the quarterfinals, then earned a 6-1 decision over Markesan’s Carter Newton in the semifinals, and a 5-2 decision over Kenosha Christian Life’s Jordan Luhr in the finals.
Two weeks after losing a pair of dual matches against Iowa-Grant/Highland and Markesan, Alonso flipped the switch and competed at a high level.
“Overall, when you get to the sectional, you are going against quality wrestlers,” Schuster said. “A couple weeks ago, he had a tough turnaround. He needed a kicking of gear because we haven’t had much competition. He improved and got back to his previous level. He came out and looked like the Juan who was a state qualifier. He had his goal in sight and did what he wanted in each match.”
Alonso, ranked No. 6 in the state at 126, will face La Crosse Aquinas sophomore Tate Flege (13-3) in his initial match Saturday.
Firari (18-2) won a tough 3-0 decision over Kenosha St. Joseph’s Jayden Gordon (13-4) in the quarterfinals. He broke a scoreless tie with an escape with 22 seconds left in the second period, then rode Gordon out in the third period and padded the lead with a pair of penalty points for pulling Firari’s mask off and for stalling.
“He just dominated the match,” Schuster said. Trevor’s wrestled him before in youth and had trouble with him in the past. This time, he just controlled him.”
In the semifinals, Firari pinned Winnebago Lutheran Academy’s Josh Roloff at 3:01. He lost by fall to Parkview/Albany’s Korben Brown (12-1) at 3:18 of the finals, but bounced back and stuck Poynette’s James Amacher at 1:53 of the second place match to earn his first trip to state.
“(Brown) was pretty good,” Schuster said. “Trevor got stuck in a choking move. I saw his legs go out. He wrestled that kid earlier in the year and lost in overtime. We’d like to have that match back, but he came back with a vengeance in the second place match and stuck him.”
Firari will face junior Kole Manko (15-0) of St. Croix Falls, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 152, in his first match Saturday. Firari is ranked No. 8.
The Pirates sent nine wrestlers to the sectional, and seven of them won first round matches. Waterloo finished fifth as a team with 100 points.
Senior Francisco Moreno (195) placed third, which would have been good enough to qualify for state during normal times, but only two advance this season under the WIAA’s restricted tournament rules. Moreno went 3-1 on the day with a major decision and two pins, but lost a 7-2 decision in the semifinals to Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Markus Ramirez, who held on to second place over him by rule.
Junior Max Besl (220) placed fourth. Besl (15-5) went 2-2 with two pins.
Senior Jonathan Aguero (138) and junior heavyweight Gavin Wright each finished fifth. Aguero (14-5) finished 1-2 with a pin. Wright (15-6) finished 2-2 with one pin.
Jacob Soter (132) placed sixth. Soter (9-11) finished 1-3 with one pin.
Fernando Carillo (106) went 0-2 and finished 12-6. Senior Reynol Limon (182) also went 0-2 and finished 9-5.
“We were a little senior heavy came out of gates strong, too,” Schuster said. “Our guys won seven out of nine in the first round and seven placed. Last year, we had four kids and only one kid got out of the first round. It just shows how much these guys are improving and buying in. We have a really good team culture. Everyone is trying to get better. We won our first regional title in school history. It stinks we didn’t get to wrestle in the team sectional, but the kids took every opportunity they could to be successful. They won our first conference title and a regional title. They were able to complete their goals. I am impressed with how hard the senior group worked. They helped mold some of our younger guys.”
MARSHALL
Marshall sent two wrestlers, Tucker Cobb at 106, and Drew Johnson, at 126.
Johnson went 3-1, just falling short of reaching the state meet. The sophomore began his day with a a pin, sticking Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Mason Hoppman in 3:06 in the quarterfinals, but was pinned by Kenosha Christian Life’s Luhr in 1:17 in the semifinals.
Johnson battled back with a 1:37 fall of Random Lake’s San Felippo and then pinned Markesan’s Newton in 1:28. But because he lost to Luhr earlier, Johnson’s day and season was over. He finished the year 12-2.
“I am extremely proud of how well Drew bounced back from his loss and refocused his offensive attack. He also did a great job digesting the day, seeing the big picture and taking away lessons to help him improve,” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
Cobb went 2-2 on the day and finished in fourth place. The freshman pinned Ozaukee’s Tayten Platner in 1:28 in the quarterfinals to begin the day but then suffered a 16-0 technical fall to Mason Carpenter of Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian.
Cobb won his consolation semifinal, pinning Markesan’s Edgar Hernandez in 2:46. His season came to an end with a hard-fought 4-2 loss to Jesse Burg of Cedar Grove-Belgium. Cobb also finished the season 12-2.
“Tucker did a great job through the day adjusting to the intensity needed while wrestling in the sectional meet. His hard work and attention to learning showed again this week especially as I look at his improvement throughout the season,” said Springer.
WIAA DIVISION 3
DODGELAND SECTIONAL
Team scores: Random Lake 202, Kenosha Christian Life 161, Cedar Grove-Belgium 128, Markesan 108, Waterloo 100, Parkview/Albany 87, Poynette 68, Princeton/Green Lake 58, Westfield Area 46, Ozaukee 45.5, Marshall 32, Dodgeland 30, Horicon 29, Oostburg 29, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 23.5, Kenosha St. Joseph’s Academy 17, Deerfield 16, Johnson Creek 12, Cambridge 6, Oakfield 5.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 5, Hustisford 3.
