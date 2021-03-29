Week of 3-22-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1853.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 659.
Individuals: David Edwards 565 (223), Jonathan Schoemann 526, Sara Kaukl 525, Laurie Frey 502.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Patio Pounders 2030.
High Team Game: Patio Pounders 746.
Individuals: Ken Scott 561 (235), Richard Weihert 558 (211), Kolton Jurss 556 (213-200), Jonathan Schoemann 527, Nic Olson 517 (201).
Wednesday morning
Team High Series: Clubs 1787.
High Team Game: Clubs 626.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 526, Jonathan Schoemann 503, Bob Hauptli 501 (201).
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Chatty’s 2348.
High Team Game: Chatty’s 856.
Individuals: Van Stenberg 754 (257-267-230), Andy Kuhl 688 (213-234-241), Chris Hensler 634 (202-235), Austin Powers 615 (213-209), Kevin Kail 607 (222-205), Richard Weihert 587 (267), Tony Reinhold 576 (203-208), Ron Buschkopf 563 (205), David Edwards 547, Joe Jazdzewski 547 (210), Davin Gander 545, Jarod Leeder 540, Jonathan Schoemann 521, Jarrett Kuhl 520, Beau Crawley 516 (237), Nicki Edwards 513, Tim Yelk 512, Mike Oestreich 510.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Rooster in a Hen House 1530.
High Team Game: Rooster in a Hen House 552.
Individuals: Patty Wianecki 593 (200-233), Chris Hensler 592 (200), Kris Sullivan 552 (214).
