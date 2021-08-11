The COVID-19 virus rocked the world in many ways in 2020. Included in the chaos was the handling and execution of high school football. The pandemic showed no signs of stopping as the 2020-21 school year started. The state of Wisconsin issued no uniform regulations. It allowed counties to decide individually what the best course of action was. Dane County chose a route riddled with protocols and restrictions intended to create the safest environment possible for athletes, but playing ball wasn’t cancelled altogether.
Schools had a decision to make, but there was no uniform solution to the issue. Some schools, like Sun Prairie, heeded advice and kicked football to the spring in hopes the crisis would be averted by then. While the spring season did not have a playoff, it was still a successful one for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie won all six of its games, which served as a fitting send off for its seniors and valuable playing experience for the remaining underclassmen.
“The spring was absolutely a positive,” Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. “It was great that we were actually able to do something and see the smiles on the kids faces. The players were more engaged in the classroom when football came back. Grades increased. They needed it to be back.”
Marshall decided to stick it out, but not without consequence. Because of the ruling from the county, the Cardinals had to play every game on the road due to strict protocols enacted by Dane County. Marshall won all six road games before falling to New Holstein, 20-8, in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. While the season may have ended sooner than Marshall would have liked, from a pandemic standpoint, it was an outstanding success.
“We had no positive cases last year,” Marshall football coach Matt Kleinheinz said. “ It’s tough to argue that the protocols didn’t work. Everyone made good decisions, even when away from the football field. The kids and families deserve a lot of credit, too.”
So, what now? COVID-19 very much remains an element for the approaching 2020-2021 season. Variants to the virus are popping up and setting the public down a worrisome path. Even with vaccination rates rising, the presence of the virus is enough to spark new mask mandates in Dane County as recently as late July. For Kleinheinz and his Marshall Cardinals, they just plan on running it back.
“We’ll continue to follow guidance recommended from the district and the county,” Kleinheinz said. “Protocols and procedures for positive tests, close contact, and vaccination have all been mapped out. You have to be flexible and ready to pivot. It is what it is right now. Things can change in an instant, but we’ve made sure everyone involved in the program understands that. We should be thankful that we can even play and do our best to keep that going.”
As of August 5, 2021, both teams have complete, 9-game schedules lined up for the 2021 season. Sun Prairie kicks off the action Friday, August 20 with a road game against Hudson. Marshall will play its first home game since 2019 when it opens the season August 20 hosting Fall River. When asked how it would feel to finally play back at home, Kleinheinz quickly pointed out that nothing is set in stone.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Kleinheinz said. “Nothing is for sure until we actually step foot on that field. We just have to keep doing everything right and keep trying to be as careful as possible so we can enjoy a full season.”
In a tumultuous time such as this, a season can change in the drop of a hat. These players and coaches are committed to the sport they love, no matter the rules and regulations sprawled out before them. As a closing thought, coach Kaminski put it best:
“We’ll do whatever we need to do to play football.”