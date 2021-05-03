WISCONSIN DELLS — Waterloo’s baseball team finished 0-2 at a tournament at the Woodside Complex on Saturday.

The Pirates lost to Adams-Friendship 5-4 and to Viroqua 4-0.

Waterloo had ten hits in the loss to Adams-Friendship. Blake Huebner, Antonio Unzueta and Trevor Firari each had two hits for the Pirates.

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 5, WATERLOO 4

Waterloo*000*120*1*—*4*10*0

Adams-Friendship*000*100*4*—*5*8*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Huebner (2-0-0-0-4-2), Tschanz (4.1-6-4-4-3-3), Hush (L, 0.1-2-1-1-0-0); AF: Quinnell (5-7-3-2-7-2), Z. Klaus (1-1-0-0-3-1), C. Klaus (W; 1-2-1-0-3-0).

Leading hitters — W: Haseleu (2B), Huebner 2x4, Unzueta 2x2, Firari 2x3; AF: Jussart 2x4 (2B, 2BI), Quinnell 2x4, Z. Klaus (2B), Bitsky (2B).

VIROQUA 4, WATERLOO 0

Viroqua*000*112*0*—*4*8*0

Waterloo*000*000*0*—*0*3*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Olson (W; 6-3-0-0-9-1), Hubatch (1-0-0-0-0-1); W: Hush (L; 7-8-4-4-2-1).

Leading hitters — V: Oliver 2x3 (2 3B), Kowalczyk 2x3, Mathison (2B), Slack (2B, 2R). At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.

