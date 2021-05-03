WISCONSIN DELLS — Waterloo’s softball team split two games at the Amherst Tournament on Saturday at the Woodside Sports Complex.
The Pirates lost to Merrill 6-2 and defeated Tomah 11-1.
Abbie Gier had two hits in the loss to Merrill and a double in the win over Tomah. Quinnly Hush had two hits against Tomah.
Amherst Tournament
MERRILL 6, WATERLOO 2
Merrill*113*000*1*—*6*6*4
Waterloo*001*000*1*—*2*2*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schmeltzer (W-5-1-1-1-2-2), Kruger (2-1-1-0-1-1); W: Marty (L; 3-5-5-4-2-0), Schneider (4-1-1-1-3-3).
Leading hitters — M: Zoellner 2x3 (2BI), Losee (2R); W: Gier 2x3 At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.
WATERLOO 11, TOMAH 1
Waterloo*036*002*—*11*6*0
Tomah*000*001*—*1*3*7
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Marty (W; 3-1-0-0-1-0), Schneider (3-2-1-1-2-0); M: Johnson (L; 3-5-9-5-5-4); Perry (3-1-2-0-2-3).
Leading hitters — W: Gier (2B, 2R), Hush 2x3 (2R), Jaehnke (2R), Marty (2R). At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.