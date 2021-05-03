WISCONSIN DELLS — Waterloo’s softball team split two games at the Amherst Tournament on Saturday at the Woodside Sports Complex.

The Pirates lost to Merrill 6-2 and defeated Tomah 11-1.

Abbie Gier had two hits in the loss to Merrill and a double in the win over Tomah. Quinnly Hush had two hits against Tomah.

Amherst Tournament

MERRILL 6, WATERLOO 2

Merrill*113*000*1*—*6*6*4

Waterloo*001*000*1*—*2*2*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schmeltzer (W-5-1-1-1-2-2), Kruger (2-1-1-0-1-1); W: Marty (L; 3-5-5-4-2-0), Schneider (4-1-1-1-3-3).

Leading hitters — M: Zoellner 2x3 (2BI), Losee (2R); W: Gier 2x3 At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.

WATERLOO 11, TOMAH 1

Waterloo*036*002*—*11*6*0

Tomah*000*001*—*1*3*7

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Marty (W; 3-1-0-0-1-0), Schneider (3-2-1-1-2-0); M: Johnson (L; 3-5-9-5-5-4); Perry (3-1-2-0-2-3).

Leading hitters — W: Gier (2B, 2R), Hush 2x3 (2R), Jaehnke (2R), Marty (2R). At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.

