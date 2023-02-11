The Marshall girls basketball team's road trip to Belleville on Friday, Feb. 10 was a great test of the Cardinals' guts. They had just broken a five-game losing streak with a 79-68 win over Wisconsin Heights on senior night three days prior. The price of this turnaround victory was losing senior Halle Weisensel to an ankle injury.

WYNN HELD
Marshall junior Wynn Held scored 17 points in a road win over Belleville on Friday, Feb. 10.

Outside of being a team captain and reliable scorer, Weisensel's loss was most significant on the boards. She was the team's leading rebounder, a massive loss in advance of taking on the taller Wildcats of Belleville in Marshall's penultimate game of the regular season.

MAKAYLA NEMEC
Marshall sophomore Makayla Nemec hit five three pointers in a road victory over Belleville on Friday, Feb. 10.
ALLIE RATEIKE
Marshall senior Allie Rateike led the team with 22 points in a road win over Belleville on Friday, Feb. 10.

GBB: MARSHALL 67, BELLEVILLE 51

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 6 1 2-2 17
3 K. Jesberger 2 1 0-0 7
4 S. Stuntebeck 0 0 2-2 2
10 A. Rateike 5 2 6-8 22
11 K. Weisensel 0 0 1-2 1
15 M. Nemec 0 5 0-0 15
23 K. Hoel 0 0 3-4 3
TOTALS - 13 9 14-18 67
BELLEVILLE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 L. Winkers 2 0 0-0 4
5 A. Edge 2 3 0-0 13
10 K. Prochaska 1 1 0-0 5
12 T. Devoe 1 2 0-0 8
14 M. Caskey 1 0 3-4 5
34 M. DeSmet 4 0 8-10 16
TOTALS - 11 6 11-14 51

