Sports Editor
Monday, Feb. 20-
Monday Night: High Team Series-Forever Young 1921. High Team Game- Forever Young 701. Keith Pocock 620(203-211-206), Pat Lewellin 586(221-232), Jonathan Schoemann 544, Laurie Frey 525(211).
Tuesday, Feb. 21-
Tuesday Maunesha: High Team Series-Stubby’s 1995. High Team Game-Patio Pounders 695. Richard Weihert 596(212-224), Kirk Gehler 578(217), Dean Jurss 519.
Wednesday, Feb. 22-
Wednesday AM: High Team Series-Spades 1683. High Team Game – Spades 610. Sue Hellenbrand 505.
Thursday, Feb. 23-
Thursday Twilite: High Team Series-MSP 1480. High Team Game-Stubby’s 530. Sam Hensler 614(254),
