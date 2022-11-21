The Marshall Village Board is seeking resident responses to a mailer survey that could help the village attain up to $1 million in grant funding for stormwater drainage and street repair projects.
At a special board meeting on Nov. 15, the board approved village engineering consultant Town and Country to conduct the survey of residents who live near Indian Summer Road, Autumn Lane, Springview Dr. and Bentwood Dr.
The survey results would be used to determine demographic information for residents affected by planned renovations to those streets. That information would then be part of a village application for a Community Development Block Grant from the State of Wisconsin to help fund the projects.
“We need to establish a baseline that over 51% of the area served here meets the requirements of the grant,” Town and Country representative Tim Stieve said in an interview. “To do that, we need a pretty high response rate.”
The grant, if awarded, would match up to $1 million in funds spent by the village for the projects.
The village is currently planning to undertake about $615,000 worth of street surface and drainage renovations to the project area.
If the grant is awarded, though, the village could identify additional projects in the area to use those funds for. Stieve told the board that a total price tag of $2 million would be ideal to utilize all available funds.
The village was aiming to have surveys in the mail by Nov. 18, Stieve said.. He said the deadline to return it to the village was Dec. 9, and after that deadline the village may go door-to-door to solicit responses if more were needed.