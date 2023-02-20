The Marshall wrestling program will be represented three-fold at the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament. Junior Lea Olson made history, winning the 185 lbs. bracket at the Division 3's Sectional D, hosted by Dodgeland High School on Saturday, Feb. 18. She is the first female wrestler in school history to qualify for the state championship. 

Olson will be joined at state by senior Drew Johnson and junior Tucker Cobb. Johnson finished second at the Dodgeland sectional in the 132 lbs. bracket to advance and Cobb took second at 126 lbs. as well.

DREW JOHNSON

Marshall senior Drew Johnson for the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament in the 132 lbs. bracket.
TUCKER COBB

Marshall junior Tucker Cobb qualified for the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament in the 126 lbs. bracket.

Tags