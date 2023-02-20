Waterloo's wrestling program will be represented in both the boys and girls versions of the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament, hosted at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25. Three wrestlers proved their worth at the Dodgeland High School sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18, finishing in at least third place in their respective brackets to advance.

Freshman Michaela Lewellin continued Waterloo's tradition of sending a wrestler to girls state, joining 2022 qualifier Cassandra Valle in the school's history books. Lewellin ran unopposed in the 152 lbs. bracket, earning four straight byes to win the sectional and advance to the state tournament.