Football season has finally arrived. Waterloo kicked off the 2022 campaign by hosting a three-team scrimmage, inviting Whitewater and Milwaukee Bradley Tech to Waterloo High School on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Teams were afforded 20 snaps of offense from the opponent's 40 yard line, followed by 20 snaps for the other team's offense before swapping to a new opponent. Waterloo and Whitewater also fielded junior varsity teams, which scrimmaged on the opposite end of the field. 

WATERLOO DEFENSE
The Waterloo defense swarms a Whitewater ballcarrier in a scrimmage at Waterloo High School on Thursday, Aug. 11. 
CAL HUSH, RICK UGORJI
Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush (left) and senior running back Rick Ugorji (right) will be an entertaining duo in the Pirates' backfield this season. 
CAL HUSH
Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush fires a pass to his left in a scrimmage rep against Milwaukee Bradley Tech on Thursday, Aug. 11. 

