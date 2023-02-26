Waterloo freshman Michaela Lewellin competes in the 152 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
Waterloo wrestling's outstanding 2022-23 campaign came to an end last week in a fitting way. Three Pirates, freshman Avery Skalitzky, junior Trevor Firati, and freshman Michaela Lewellin, made the trip down to UW-Madison's Kohl Center for the 2023 individual wrestling state tournament, hosted from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 26.
Of Waterloo's three participants, Firari was the only Pirate to score a win. Wrestling in Division 3's 160 lbs. bracket, his tournament started with a match against a Schiocton wrestler. Firari emerged victorious with a pin at the 3:46 mark of the second period.
This bought him a ticket to the quarterfinals. There, he took a tough 16-1 tech fall loss to Aquinas senior Calvin Hargrove, the eventual state runner-up in the weight class. Knocked down to the consolation bracket with third place still in place, Firari took a match with a Markesan wrestler the distance. A first period takedown proved to be the difference in an eventual 3-0 decision loss for Firari, ending his run through the tournament.
Skalitzky was up against a tough opponent in Westby sophomore Jayden Geier in his opening match. The eventual sixth place finisher racked up five points in the first period, eight in the second, and two in the third for a 15-0 tech fall victory over Skalitzky, his only match of the tournament.
Lewellin was Waterloo's lone representative in the girls portion of the tournament. This is just the second season the WIAA has endorsed a girls state tournament and the first time it was hosted with the boys at the Kohl Center. Wrestling in the 152 lbs. bracket, Lewellin was pinned by an Oregon wrestler in 1:07 in her sole match of the weekend.
While no Pirates came home with a state championship, the 2022-23 campaign was a success for Waterloo. They had the depth to qualify for team sectionals for the second time in three years. In addition to Waterloo's three state qualifiers, seven more Pirates made it through to the sectional round of the WIAA individual state tournament.