Waterloo wrestling's outstanding 2022-23 campaign came to an end last week in a fitting way. Three Pirates, freshman Avery Skalitzky, junior Trevor Firati, and freshman Michaela Lewellin, made the trip down to UW-Madison's Kohl Center for the 2023 individual wrestling state tournament, hosted from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 26.

Of Waterloo's three participants, Firari was the only Pirate to score a win. Wrestling in Division 3's 160 lbs. bracket, his tournament started with a match against a Schiocton wrestler. Firari emerged victorious with a pin at the 3:46 mark of the second period.

TREVOR FIRARI
Buy Now

Waterloo junior Trevor Firari competes in the 160 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
AVERY SKALITZKY
Buy Now

Waterloo freshman Avery Skalitzky competes in the 106 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
MICHAELA LEWELLIN
Buy Now

Waterloo freshman Michaela Lewellin competes in the 152 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tags