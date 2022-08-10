The Town of Waterloo has named an emergency management coordinator to work as a liaison between the county and the township in emergency situations that may threaten human life or property.
Cory Nelson, a 32-year veteran of the Madison Police Department, was named to the position at the town board’s May 11 meeting, with Lake Mills resident Ohne Raasch named as the backup coordinator.
The position, Nelson said, is to prepare plans to respond in the event of any kind of natural disaster such as tornadoes, flooding or straight line winds. Nelson and Raasch’s response in these situations is to support and coordinate with aid agencies to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.
“We’re just here in case there’s an overwhelming event that takes up resources all over the county and they’re unable to respond here,” Nelson said.
Examples of agencies that Nelson and Raasch may coordinate with include law enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local utilities, among others. They may also coordinate with individuals in the township who have access to equipment that can move trees and keep key routes clear for emergency vehicles to pass through.
Town leaders asked Nelson to take on the role, which was created in the town’s governmental structure as required by state law.
Nelson, who was a police captain with MPD at the time of his retirement, said he had significant experience with multi-agency coordination for emergency events in Madison, so this role was a good fit for him.
While Nelson said he hopes his position is never needed, he described Raasch as a second set of hands to help during emergency situations.
“In the event of any kind of natural disaster, it’s gonna take more than one person to help coordinate with the county and the agencies,” Nelson said. “So in the event something happens, we’d have to establish a command post and there’d have to be somebody in charge, and I foresee him (Raasch) as being the boots on the ground as far as assisting with the coordination.”
Nelson added that his role involves being able to think quickly on his feet and reacting to a situation in a timely manner.
“Emergency management protects communities by coordinating and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capability to mitigate against, prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters,” the Jefferson County emergency management site states.