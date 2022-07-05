To say that Craig Ward’s career as a Marshall Cardinal boys basketball player was a successful one would be a massive understatement. The sharpshooter leaves the program as a 2022 graduate as one of the most decorated athletes in Marshall history.
He finished 3rd on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,852 points. He was twice named the Capitol — South conference’s Player of the Year, both as a junior and a senior. He was a 3-time 1st team all-conference selection and was named 2nd team all-conference as a junior. Ward was also named all-state in Division 4 both as a junior and a senior.
His senior campaign was the icing on the cake of a great career. The 6’2” guard averaged 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 2021-22, propelling a senior-heavy Marshall squad to a top seed in the WIAA tournament. There, the Cardinals rolled all the way to the Kohl Center, where they eventually lost in the state semifinals. Led by Ward, it was one of the better seasons in Marshall history.
While Ward’s accolades speak for themselves, his outstanding career earned him one last shot on the hardwood as a high school athlete. Ward earned an invitation to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division 4 all-star game, which took place at JustAgame fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, July 30.
Ward was placed on the red team in Division 4, where he teamed up with some familiar faces in conference opponent Carson Syse (Belleville) as well as Luke Pautz, a member of the Roncalli team that knocked Marshall out of the state semifinals and went on to an eventual state championship. Other members of the Red team included Asanjai Hunter (The Prairie School), Robby Michael (Sheboygan Lutheran), Miles Barnstable (Howards Grove), Derek Lindert (Pardeeville), Tyler Bowman (Spring Valley), Camden Daul (Stratford), Ethan Cole (Winnebago Lutheran), Tristan McRoberts (Melrose-Mindoro), and Luke Webb (Elmwood/Plum City).
The White team had some familiar faces for Ward, too. Both Dain Walter of New Glarus and Devin Brabender of Wisconsin Heights received invitations, bringing the count to four Capitol — South representatives in the prestigious game. Walter and Brabender were joined by Easton Evenstad (Darlington), Carter Olson (Cuba City), Joah Filardo (Mineral Point), Casey Verhagen (Sheboygan Lutheran), Leyten Bowers (Mineral Point), Ian Hinderman (Cuba City), David Nies (River Ridge), Parker Prahl (Iola-Scandinavia), and Brock Wester (Iola-Scandinavia).
Ward turned out to be a valuable asset, putting up seven points as his Red team squeaked out a 99-96 victory. Pautz led the Red team in scoring with 20, followed by Michael and Cole with 15 points each.
The White team lost in spite of a stellar game from Verhagen, who dropped a whopping 30 points in the contest. He also got help from Olson with 17 and Filardo with 11.
With this final game in the books, Ward has officially completed his journey as a Marshall basketball player. He leaves the school as an all-time great, all the way through the very end.
--
WBCA Division 4 all-star game scoring totals
Final score: Red 99, White 96
Red team-
Luke Pautz (Roncalli), 20
Robby Michael (Sheboygan Lutheran), 15
Ethan Cole (Winnebago Lutheran), 15
Derek Lindert (Pardeeville), 11
Luke Webb (Elmwood/Plum City), 11
Craig Ward (Marshall), 7
Camden Daul (Stratford), 5
Asanjai Hunter (The Prairie School), 4
Tyler Bowman (Spring Valley), 4
Carson Syse (Belleville), 4
Tristan McRoberts (Melrose-Mindoro), 3
Miles Barnstable (Howards Grove), 0
White team-
Casey Verhagen (Sheboygan Lutheran), 30
Carter Olson (Cuba City), 17
Joah Filardo (Mineral Point), 11
David Nies (River Ridge), 9
Devin Brabender (Wisconsin Heights), 8
Dain Walter (New Glarus), 7
Leyten Bowers (Mineral Point), 5
Ian Hinderman (Cuba City), 4
Parker Prahl (Iola-Scandinavia), 3
Brock Wester (Iola-Scandinavia), 2
Easton Evenstad (Darlington), 0