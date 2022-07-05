July 7 - July 13

HOLY FAMILY PARISH

Marshall Campus- 120 S. Beebe St.

Waterloo Campus- 205 Milwaukee Ave.

920-478-2032

www.holyfamily.info

Rev. Jorge Miramontes

9 am Sunday Mass is live-streamed at:

https:/www.youtube.com/c/holyfamilywi

Thursday

8:15 am Mass (Marshall)

Friday

8:15 am Mass (Waterloo)

Saturday

8:15 am Mass (Marshall)

4:00 pm Mass (Sunday Vigil) (Waterloo)

Sunday

9:00 am Mass (Marshall)

11:00 am Mass (Marshall) (Spanish)

Monday

6:30 pm Waterloo

Tuesday

6:30 pm Marshall

Wednesday

8:15 am Waterloo

HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN (ELCA)

605 Madison St., Marshall

(608) 655-4246

www.holytrinitymarshall.com

pastor@holytrinity-marshall.com

facebook.com/holytrinitylutheranchurchwi

Sunday

9 a.m. Communion Worship

Tuesday

7:30 p.m. AA Meeting

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN (WELS)

204 Deerfield Road

PO Box 237, Marshall, WI 53559-0237

(608) 655-4179

email: stpaul53559@gmail.comwww.stpaulmarshall.com

Pastor Andrew Meyer

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship 

10:15 a.m.  Adult Bible Study

MARSHALL

UNITED METHODIST

318 William St., Marshall

(608) 655-3962

Facebook.com/MUMChurch

Pastor Heidi Loomis

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — Sunday Worship

ST. PAUL’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN (ELCA)

226 E. Madison St., Waterloo

(920) 478-2570

www.stpaulswaterloo.com

StPaulsWaterlooWi@gmail.com

Interim Pastor: Rev. Robert Moberg

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

Services will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.

WATERLOO

UNITED METHODIST

348 W. Madison St.

Waterloo, WI 53594

(920) 478-2520

Facebook.com/MUMChurch

Pastor Heidi Loomis

Sunday

8:45 a.m. — Sunday Worship