March 9 — March 15
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Marshall Campus- 120 S. Beebe St.
Waterloo Campus- 205 Milwaukee Ave.
920-478-2032
www.holyfamily.info
Rev. Jorge Miramontes
9 am Sunday Mass is live-streamed at:
https:/www.youtube.com/c/holyfamilywi
Thursday—8:15 am Mass (Marshall)
Friday—8:15 am Mass (Waterloo)
Saturday—8:15 am Mass (Marshall), 4 p.m. Mass (Sunday Vigil) (Waterloo)
Sunday—9 a.m. Mass (Marshall), 11 a.m. Mass (Marshall) (Spanish)
Monday—6:30 pm Waterloo
Tuesday—6:30 pm Marshall
Wednesday—8:15 am Waterloo
HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN (ELCA)
605 Madison St., Marshall
608-655-4246
www.holytrinitymarshall.com
pastor@holytrinity-marshall.com
facebook.com/holytrinitylutheranchurchwi
Sunday—9:30 a.m. Communion Worship, Sunday School, 4K-4th grade students
Tuesday—7:30 p.m. AA Meeting
Wednesday— 6 p.m. Confirmation Class 7th & 8th grade students
MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST
318 William St., Marshall
608-655-3932
Facebook.com/MUMChurch
Pastor Marty Stanton
Sunday—10:30 a.m. Sunday Worship
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN (WELS)
204 Deerfield Road
PO Box 237, Marshall, WI 53559-0237
608-655-4179
email: stpaul53559@gmail.com
www.stpaulmarshall.com
Pastor Andrew Meyer
Sunday—9 a.m. Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Adult Bible Study
Wednesday — 6 p.m. Worship
ST. PAUL’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN (ELCA)
226 E. Madison St., Waterloo
920-478-2570
www.stpaulswaterloo.com
Stpaulswaterloowi@gmail.com
Pastor: Tim Knipfer
Sunday—8:30 a.m. Worship Service
Services will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.
WATERLOO UNITED METHODIST
348 W. Madison St.
Waterloo, WI 53594
920-478-2520
Sunday—8:45 a.m. Worship
