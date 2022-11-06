The Waterloo City Council last week voted to start working toward the creation of a new tax incremental finance district on the city’s West side to promote economic development, including the addition of a potential 96-unit apartment complex.
The council authorized contractor Non-Metro Connections to begin creation of a map and project plan, including anticipated development projects, for what would be the city’s fifth tax incremental district, or TID.
TIDs are a tool used by Wisconsin municipalities to incentivize and fund economic development, by freezing the tax rates it collects in a certain area. As that area develops and property values rise, any additional taxes generated are paid into a fund which can then be used for municipal projects or to repay the city for investments and incentives it offered developers in the district.
A preliminary map of TID 5 was presented to the city council by Non-Metro Connections, encompassing areas north of State Highway 19 near the Trek Bicycle building as well as sections of farmland to the north of downtown Waterloo. The proposed district would also overlay much of the city’s TID 4, which includes the Waterloo schools.
The council’s goal for the new project is to develop a structure and more precise planning for the city’s economic development.
“That area needs a little bit of life brought into it,” Mayor Jennifer Quimby said at the Nov. 3 meeting. “The way TID 4 was drawn up it was a very plain-Jane document that really had no plan to it. It really should have included this area to begin with.”
The city has received interest from DuQuaine Development to build a 96-unit apartment complex at the corners of N. Monroe St. and W. Clarkson Road. In the most recent update to its comprehensive plan, the city named housing, including multi-family housing, its second-highest priority after economic development.
Though the complex’s final design and its placement in Waterloo are far from set in stone, the Mayor said that a new TID could help with other aspects of the city’s future growth.
“This isn’t just being created for one developer. It’s being created for the encompassing area.” Quimby said. “If it wasn’t for this district, we may not get a development. And if this particular development doesn’t work, then another one may come down the line.”
Non-Metro Connections representative Everett Butzine said that the city was also in talks with developers for parcels included in the draft TID map near Hawthorne Senior Apartments and the intersection of N. Monroe St. and W. Clarkson Road.
The new district would be a pay-as-you-go TID, which is a departure from the city’s previous tax incremental financing projects.
In a traditional TID, the municipality fronts money for eligible projects or development incentives, and pays itself back from the TID fund over time. In a pay-as-you-go district, project developers fund their own projects up front, and the city agrees to refund a certain amount of TID revenue later. Essentially, the city pays its incentives over time with the money it earns, rather than taking on debt at the outset of the project. This transfers the risk of insufficient revenue in the TID from the city onto the developers, according to a League of Wisconsin Municipalities presentation.
“We’re not buying property, we’re not tearing anything down, we’re not really putting anything into it other than all the documents we have to create,” Quimby said.
Currently, DuQuaine has asked the city for $3 million in assistance, an amount the city determined it could not pay out of its TID 4 fund, incentivizing the creation of the new district.
The city has agreed to pay Non-Metro Connections $23,000 over the course of the planning process for the new TID. Before being finalized, the plan will be subject to review by the Waterloo Joint Review Board, consisting of members from the city, Waterloo School District, Jefferson County and Madison College, all of which would be affected by the tax levy freeze but ultimately paid back from the TID fund.
After approval by the Joint Review Board, the district will need to be approved by the state Department of Revenue. Meeting dates for further review are not yet set.