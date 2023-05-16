The Waterloo baseball team has removed the burden of finding its first Capitol - South conference win. The Pirates took losses in their first six conference matchups, including two by one run and another by two runs. That frustrating streak ended on Tuesday, May 9 as Waterloo earned a 6-5 road win over Belleville.
The Pirates' hunger to earn that elusive conference victory was evident from the jump as they tacked on three runs in the top of the first inning. Junior Trevor Firari reached on a fielder's choice while senior Jordan Cook and junior Cal Hush drew walks to load the bases with two outs.
Junior Cam Tschanz sparked a rally with a bloop single to shallow right field, bringing both Firari and Cook home. Junior Keegan Lauersdorf made it three runs as he shot a single into center field, scoring Hush.
Lauersdorf was giving himself some cushion as Waterloo's starting pitcher on the day. He went five innings for the Pirates, striking out five batters.
Belleville responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning, but Waterloo had an answer itself in the top of the third. Senior Cooper Setz led off with a triple to right field, making it easy work for Cook to bring him home with a single. This left Waterloo with a 4-1 advantage.
Belleville just wouldn't go away. As Waterloo's offense entered a three-inning cold streak, the Wildcats would tack on a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and two more in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at four runs each.
Heading into the seventh inning, it was clutch time for the Waterloo offense. The Pirates stepped up with four straight hits. Firari led off with a single, Setz followed with a double, then Cook and Hush both poked singles to left field. Cook's hit proved to be the game-winner as both Firari and Setz came in to score, restoring a 6-4 Waterloo lead.
Bellville wouldn't go away as it earned one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but sophomore relief pitcher Bryce Aubart was able to close out the side, prevent further damage, and gift his team its first conference win of 2023.
In the rematch at Waterloo Firemen's Park on Friday, May 12, the Pirates couldn't turn that win into a streak. They again struck first in the bottom of the first inning, but Belleville scored two runs in both the second and third innings to establish a lead it would never relinquish. Waterloo never gave up as it nabbed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Belleville hung on for a 5-3 victory.
Despite the loss, it was another fantastic day at the plate for Cook. He went 3-4 on the day with a double and a triple. This batting success drove in an RBI, as well. He was also Waterloo's starting pitcher with only one of the four runs scored under his watch counting against his earned run average.
Waterloo also struggled in a non-conference matchup with Kenosha St. Joseph at home the following day, Saturday, May 13. Again, the Pirates struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning. Again, it didn't stick as St. Joseph scored multiple runs in the final four innings, culminating with seven in the top of the seventh.
Hush led the way at the plate for Waterloo, going 2-3 including a double with a pair of RBIs. He was one of three Pirates to connect on a double on the day, joined by Firari and Setz.
The trio of games leaves Waterloo with a 5-12 overall record this year with a 1-7 mark in conference play. One Capitol - South opponent, New Glarus, remains on the schedule. The Pirates will host the Glarner Knights on Tuesday, May 16 and travel to their place on Thursday, May 18.
Following the completion of conference play, Waterloo will take on a pair of non-conference opponents before the start of the WIAA state tournament. The Pirates will travel to Deerfield on Friday, May 19 and host Columbus on Monday, May 22.