The Waterloo baseball team has removed the burden of finding its first Capitol - South conference win. The Pirates took losses in their first six conference matchups, including two by one run and another by two runs. That frustrating streak ended on Tuesday, May 9 as Waterloo earned a 6-5 road win over Belleville.

The Pirates' hunger to earn that elusive conference victory was evident from the jump as they tacked on three runs in the top of the first inning. Junior Trevor Firari reached on a fielder's choice while senior Jordan Cook and junior Cal Hush drew walks to load the bases with two outs.

CAM TSCHANZ

Waterloo junior Cam Tschanz fires in a pitch in a home matchup with Kenosha St. Joseph on Saturday, May 13.
JON SAMPO

Waterloo junior Jon Sampo slides into home during a home matchup with Kenosha St. Joseph on Saturday, May 13.

