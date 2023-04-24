Waterloo baseball's first taste of Capitol - South conference play in the 2023 season has been frustrating. The Pirates have hung neck-and-neck in a pair of showdowns with Wisconsin Heights with neither attempt going in their favor.

In the series opener at home on Thursday, Apr. 6, Waterloo connected on 14 hits, including four doubles, but couldn't erase the deficit in a 9-6 loss. Tuesday, Apr. 18 marked the rematch, this time at Wisconsin Heights. Despite Waterloo leading 4-2 at the top of the fifth inning, the Vanguards would tack on one run in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the bottom of the sixth to steal away a 6-5 victory.

RYDER JAEHNKE
Waterloo freshman Ryder Jaehnke fields a throw in a home win over Markesan on Friday, Apr. 14.
COOPER SETZ
Waterloo senior first baseman Cooper Setz drove in a pair of RBIs in a road loss to Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Apr. 18.

