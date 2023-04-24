Waterloo baseball's first taste of Capitol - South conference play in the 2023 season has been frustrating. The Pirates have hung neck-and-neck in a pair of showdowns with Wisconsin Heights with neither attempt going in their favor.
In the series opener at home on Thursday, Apr. 6, Waterloo connected on 14 hits, including four doubles, but couldn't erase the deficit in a 9-6 loss. Tuesday, Apr. 18 marked the rematch, this time at Wisconsin Heights. Despite Waterloo leading 4-2 at the top of the fifth inning, the Vanguards would tack on one run in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the bottom of the sixth to steal away a 6-5 victory.
The game started off in Waterloo's favor as the Pirates would strike in the top of the first inning. Junior catcher Jon Sampo led off with a single and was soon brought home on a groundout from senior first baseman Cooper Setz.
Sophomore starting pitcher Bryce Aubart kept the Vanguards' offense silent for the first three innings. In five total innings of work, he allowed just two earned runs and struck out an impressive eight batters.
Aubart's offense would buy him some extra cushion in the top of his final inning on the mound. Sampo again started the party with a single, followed by another from junior center fielder Trevor Firari. Setz would again ground out to bring Sampo home, knotting the game up at two runs each.
The Pirates weren't done in the top of the fifth, either, junior Keegan Lauersdorf singled to bring in Firari and junior Cal Hush bashed a single into left to bring senior Jordan Cook home. Waterloo's 4-2 lead was shrunk to 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning as Wisconsin Heights stole one last run off of Aubart.
Silence from Waterloo's offense in the top of the sixth was met with a raucous return from Wisconsin Heights' bats in the bottom half. The Vanguards took advantage of the Pirates' pitching change, collecting a trio of singles to go along with four walks to push three runs across the board. This gave Wisconsin Heights a 6-4 advantage.
Waterloo battled hard in the top of the seventh. Setz led off with a single and was brought home on a groundout from junior Owen Haseleu to narrow the deficit to 6-5. With the tying run on third and a pair of outs on the board, the Pirates' comeback attempt ended with a pop out to center field.
Team momentum quickly rebounded, though, as Waterloo crushed non-conference Mayville 10-0 at home on Friday, Apr. 21. The game only took six innings as the Pirates put up three runs in the first inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and four in the sixth.
The day on the pitching mound was split evenly between Lauersdorf and junior Cameron Tschanz, each getting three innings. Lauersdorf allowed just one hit with two strikeouts while Tschanz allowed only two hits.
Lauersdorf made his presence felt at the plate, too, going 3-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored to lead the offense. Sampo also doubled as he went 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored. RBIs abounded that day as Firari, Setz, Cook, Hush, Tschanz, and Aubart all drove one in to help lead the team to victory.
The eventful week leaves Waterloo with a 4-4 overall record and a 0-2 mark in Capitol - South conference play. The Pirates will have a chance to get their first conference win against this week's series opponent, Cambridge. Waterloo will play the Bluejays at home on Tuesday, Apr. 25 and on the road on Thursday, Apr. 27. Sandwiched in between those two games is a non-conference home matchup with Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday, Apr. 26.