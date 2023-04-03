Waterloo may be breaking in a new head coach in the spring of 2023, but the Pirates have enough continuity on the roster to mitigate that turnover. New skipper Keith Setz will inherit three second team and one honorable mention all-conference selections from last season's 12-10 squad that finished tied for third in the Capitol - South standings. This experienced squad looks primed to remind the area why Waterloo is considered a baseball town.

"We want to keep Waterloo the baseball community that it is," Setz said. "We want to represent the community well by putting a product out on that diamond every day that they can be proud of. We achieve that by having disciplined and well-run practices. We are focused on representing our school and community well every time we put on those jerseys."

