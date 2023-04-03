Waterloo may be breaking in a new head coach in the spring of 2023, but the Pirates have enough continuity on the roster to mitigate that turnover. New skipper Keith Setz will inherit three second team and one honorable mention all-conference selections from last season's 12-10 squad that finished tied for third in the Capitol - South standings. This experienced squad looks primed to remind the area why Waterloo is considered a baseball town.
"We want to keep Waterloo the baseball community that it is," Setz said. "We want to represent the community well by putting a product out on that diamond every day that they can be proud of. We achieve that by having disciplined and well-run practices. We are focused on representing our school and community well every time we put on those jerseys."
Waterloo's baseball revitalization begins with their returning all-conference selections. Juniors Cal Hush and Owen Haseleu as well as sophomore Bryce Aubart were second team all-conference last season while senior Cooper Setz, nephew of new head coach Keith Setz, was honorable mention.
Despite only being a sophomore last season, Hush was the team's shortstop and was their ace on the pitching mound. His abilities as a pitcher earned him his all-conference recognition as he struck out 34 batters in 40 innings of work with an earned run average of 3.15. He was no slouch as a batter, either, knocking in 12 RBIs and scoring 12 times himself.
Aubart stepped in as the team's third baseman as a freshman last season and found immediate success. He was one of the best infield gloves, only committing two errors the entire season. He also scored six times and drove in six runs at the plate.
Haseleu was an absolute masher at the plate last season. He led the team in total hits with 27, RBIs with 24, and doubles with seven. He scored 21 runs himself. On top of his duties as an outfielder, he was a reliable arm in the pitching rotation. He struck out 17 batters in 22 innings of work and saved two wins.
Setz, the team's first baseman, put out 70 batters on the year and only had three errors. He proved reliable at the plate, as well, clobbering 20 hits and drawing a team-high 13 walks. He also led the team in runs scored with 26.
Waterloo's returning talent doesn't end with those four, though. Not even close. The Pirates will benefit from a wealth of arms in the pitching rotation. On top of Hush and Haseleu, Aubart, senior Jordan Cook and juniors Keegan Lauersdorf and Cameron Tschanz will all figure into the equation.
Cook pitched the second-most innings for Waterloo last season with 27. He recorded 29 strikeouts in that time with an impressive earned run average of 1.793, the lowest of any qualified pitcher on the team. Aubart has seven innings to his name with five strikeouts, as well. Lauersdorf and Tschanz will be making their first major varsity contributions this spring but have looked solid in preseason bullpen sessions.
Cook was no slouch at the plate, either. He had the third-most hits on the team last season with 22, which led him to 19 RBIs and 13 runs scored. Lauersdorf showed signs of batting success as well, driving in 12 runs and scoring nine times himself after connecting on 18 hits.
The talent doesn't end there, either. Two more juniors, catcher Jon Sampo and outfielder Trevor Firari, also return this spring. Sampo led the team with 115put outs last season, committing only four errors in his service as the team's backstop. At the plate, he finished second on the team in runs scored with 23 while also contributing 14 RBIs and 20 hits. Firari proved useful from the plate, as well, collecting 17 hits with four RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Waterloo's depth of returning talent makes it an immediate contender near the top of the Capitol - South conference once again. The Pirates will have to look out for other top squads like New Glarus, Marshall, and Belleville. For coach Setz, he believes his squad has the juice to get it done.
"We want to compete for a conference title," coach Setz said. "I see us in that race towards the top. The conference always tends to beat up on one another, which will prime us for what I hope is a deep playoff run. The kids have high expectations for themselves. They want to show off what they can do. They want to represent this community well and get them excited about baseball."
Waterloo's march to the top will begin on Monday, Apr. 3 as it travels to Watertown Luther Prep. The Pirates will follow that with another road trip, this time to Lake Mills on Tuesday, Apr. 4. They'll have their home opener on Thursday, Apr. 6 against conference rival Wisconsin Heights.