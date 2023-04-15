Waterloo baseball's high hopes entering this season took a bit of a downturn thanks to a brutal schedule to open the spring. After starting with a 7-4 win over Watertown Luther Prep, the Pirates dropped three straight. Capitol - South conference rival Wisconsin Heights beat them 9-6 while non-conference opponents Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran won 6-4 and 10-8, respectively.
The Pirates entered a home matchup with non-conference Markesan on Friday, Apr. 14 looking to right the ship. Junior pitcher Keegan Lauersdorf proved to be the perfect captain, throwing a gem of a complete game with only six hits and no earned runs in a gritty 2-0 victory.
"The kid absolutely had a day," Waterloo head coach Keith Setz said of Lauersdorf. "That was by far the most impressive pitching performance I've ever seen from him. It gives us a ton of confidence in him going forward as we establish our pitching rotation. He was very, very impressive."
For the first four innings of the game, Lauersdorf was locked into a pitcher's duel with Markesan starter Chayce Osterhaus. He allowed no hits in his time on the mound but Waterloo still almost managed to score on him in the bottom of the third inning.
Sophomore third baseman Bryce Aubart drew a walk and took advantage of a pair of passed balls to advance all the way to third. The Pirates sent a pair of grounders back at Osterhaus, who wisely backed Aubart back to third base on both occasions. The Pirates even loaded the bases at one point before a pop out to left field ended their hopes of scoring.
To Waterloo's delight, Osterhaus was replaced by Braden Burk on the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Pirates took advantage of the new look and got some runs on the board to support Lauersdorf.
Junior catcher Jon Sampo started the scoring for Waterloo in the bottom of the fifth, reaching first on a single to center field. After stealing second, he was able to round third and come in to score the first run of the game off of junior center fielder Trevor Firari's double to left field. The inning would end two at bats later, but Waterloo had established a 1-0 lead it would never relinquish.
The Pirates added one more security run in the bottom of the sixth. Junior second baseman Cameron Tschanz beat out a tough grounder to second base to lead off. A passed ball and groundout from junior designated hitter Cal Hush would push him over to third base. Junior right fielder Owen Haseleu handled it from there, clobbering a double into left field to bring Tschanz home and double Waterloo's lead to 2-0.
Lauersdorf handled his business in the top of the seventh inning to finish off his complete game. He hurled his fifth strikeout of the day as he quickly retired the side, securing a 2-0 victory for the Pirates to snap their three-game losing streak.
"I'm hoping this is a turning point for us," Setz said. "We were struggling for a bit there. I think this win proves our systems our working and are players are really working hard. They're giving it all in practice, even getting in some extra reps. Hard work pays off, like it did today. Today was a grind. The guys never stopped pushing and played heads-up baseball. They were ready to perform when it came time."
Early yields from this momentum turn were harvested the following day as Waterloo toppled non-conference Hustisford/Dodgeland 9-7 at home on Saturday, Apr. 15.
Sampo, Firari, Aubart, and junior Logan Dolfin stole the show from the plate. Sampo went 3-5 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored. Firari went 2-4 with a trio of RBIs and also stole three bases. Aubart went 2-3 with both an RBI and a run scored. Dolfin put up a 2-3 performance, coming around to score both times he reached base.
Pitching was a group effort as senior Jordan Cook, Haseleu, and Tschanz all split time. Cook, the starter, would throw two innings and allow four hits and a run. Haseleu gave up five runs on eight hits in three and two thirds work. Tschanz closed out the final inning and a third, allowing just two hits and one run with a pair of strikeouts.
The wins bump the Pirates back up to an even 3-3 overall record, including a 0-1 mark in the Capitol - South conference. They'll have to wait a bit to find that first conference win as they will be at home versus Dodgeville on Monday, Apr. 17. Then, the Pirates will get another shot at Wisconsin Heights, this time at their place, on Tuesday, Apr. 18. Waterloo will close the week by hosting non-conference Mayville on Friday, Apr. 21.