Waterloo baseball's high hopes entering this season took a bit of a downturn thanks to a brutal schedule to open the spring. After starting with a 7-4 win over Watertown Luther Prep, the Pirates dropped three straight. Capitol - South conference rival Wisconsin Heights beat them 9-6 while non-conference opponents Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran won 6-4 and 10-8, respectively.

The Pirates entered a home matchup with non-conference Markesan on Friday, Apr. 14 looking to right the ship. Junior pitcher Keegan Lauersdorf proved to be the perfect captain, throwing a gem of a complete game with only six hits and no earned runs in a gritty 2-0 victory.

KEEGAN LAUERSDORF
Waterloo junior pitcher Keegan Lauersdorf threw a complete game in a home win over Markesan on Friday, Apr. 14. He struck out five batters and allowed just six hits with no earned runs.
JON SAMPO
Waterloo junior Jon Sampo scored one of Waterloo's two runs in a home victory over Markesan on Friday, Apr. 14.
CAMERON TSCHANZ
Waterloo junior Cam Tschanz makes a break for home in a matchup with Markesan on Friday, Apr. 14, scoring one of the team's two runs in a win.
TREVOR FIRARI
Waterloo junior Trevor Firari knocked in three RBIs and stole three bases in a home win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday, Apr. 15.

