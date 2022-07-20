A proposed residential development in Waterloo is set to move to the architectural planning stage after the city council chose to rezone the proposed site from agricultural use to a planned development district.
The development site, located at the corner of North Monroe Street and West Clarkson Road in Waterloo, spans 6.65 acres. The proposed development is a two-story multi-family residential complex that would house 96 units across six buildings. The complex would also include three garages for resident parking.
The developer Duquaine Development and the planning and civil engineering firm Mau and Associates asked for permission to rezone the site at the June 28 plan commission meeting. Residents of the nearby Town of Portland, who live across the street from the proposed site, attended the meeting to raise concerns about the development, Waterloo’s economic development consultant Everett Butzine said.
Residents specifically expressed concern about traffic congestion in the area, as Waterloo High School and Firemen’s Park are both located within a block of the site. One resident even asked about adding lights to the intersection to reduce traffic during peak hours.
The plan commission approved the rezoning proposal unanimously, moving the resolution to the city council for consideration. The city council also approved the rezoning proposal unanimously at its July 7 meeting. With both approvals, Butzine said the next step would be for Mau and Associates to create an architectural proposal to be reviewed with the community development authority, architectural review committees and the plan commission.
When asked about when construction would potentially begin, Butzine offered an estimate of early 2023.
“I think the intent is to start building in 2023, probably late spring,” Butzine said. “The rest of 2022 will mostly just be approvals so as far as building, there’s still a lot of stuff that needs to be accomplished first.”