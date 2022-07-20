The Waterloo city council rejected an offer to sell a plot of land for future development, but with the intention to re-enter negotiations with the proposed buyer.
Nate Snyder, a Cottage Grove resident who owns an excavation company, is proposing purchasing the 17-acre parcel located at 333 Portland Road in Waterloo. He spoke at the June 28 plan commission meeting, stating that he owns Snyder’s Excavation and Paving LLC in Cottage Grove and would like to build a commercial development.
The proposed development would include an undisclosed number of multi-family units as well as commercial units that could be used for storage, offices or an auto body shop, Waterloo economic development consultant Everett Butzine said in an interview.
The city is looking to sell the site to a developer with zero acquisition cost. Because the property is located in a tax increment financing (TIF) district, the city plans to give the developer access to the land for free in exchange for increased property taxes paid to the city. The land is valued at $261,000, Butzine said.
The council rejected Snyder’s offer because some members wanted more details about Snyder’s intent and the contract itself, Butzine said.
“The common council members just had some questions essentially asking what was in the purchase contract with Snyder,” Butzine said. “They moved to deny the contract but with the intent of going into negotiations with him again.”
Snyder now has the option to renegotiate his proposal with the city, at which point the contract would need to be approved by the plan commission and the city council. Butzine said the council plans to re-enter negotiations with Snyder.
The Portland Road location was formerly the site of a slaughterhouse and a rendering facility before being repurposed as a meat and cheese distribution firm and later as a furniture restoration business. After the city approved a raze order for the property in 2016, the city purchased the property for $15,000 in 2017.