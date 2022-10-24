The WIAA regional volleyball final matchup between No. 1 seed Waterloo and No. 2 seed Horicon lived up to its billing on Saturday, Oct. 21. The two sides entered the match as undefeated conference champions and played like it.

The Marshladies of Horicon ignored the intimidating road environment for a red-hot start to win the first two sets. With their backs against the wall, the Pirates of Waterloo battled to save their season. They would win the next three sets in dramatic fashion, completing the comeback with set scores of 19-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14, and 15-10 to claim the regional championship.

WATERLOO VOLLEYBALL CELEBRATE

The Waterloo volleyball team celebrates a pivotal point against Horicon in a WIAA regional final match on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Waterloo High School.
SOPHIA SCHNEIDER

Waterloo senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider surpassed 1,000 career kills in the Pirates' five-set victory over Horicon in a WIAA regional final match on Saturday, Oct. 22.
BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior setter Brenna Huebner sets up a pass against Horicon in a WIAA regional final match on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TESS BLUNDELL

Waterloo junior middle Tess Blundell goes for a kill in a WIAA regional final match with Horicon on Saturday, Oct. 22.
REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

The Waterloo volleyball team raises its WIAA regional championship trophy after defeating Horicon in five sets on Saturday, Oct. 22.

