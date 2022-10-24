The WIAA regional volleyball final matchup between No. 1 seed Waterloo and No. 2 seed Horicon lived up to its billing on Saturday, Oct. 21. The two sides entered the match as undefeated conference champions and played like it.
The Marshladies of Horicon ignored the intimidating road environment for a red-hot start to win the first two sets. With their backs against the wall, the Pirates of Waterloo battled to save their season. They would win the next three sets in dramatic fashion, completing the comeback with set scores of 19-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14, and 15-10 to claim the regional championship.
"I'm just really proud of our girls," Waterloo head coach Doug Pickarts said. "Coming back like that isn't easy to do. The kids picked it up and started making plays. They were focused on the present moment and made it happen. These kids have great pride. We won because every single player made big plays."
Both sides entered this matchup in Sectional 3 of Division 3 with momentum. Waterloo was fresh off of a 3-0 sweep of No. 4 seed Poynette on Thursday. Horicon had battled to four set wins over Deerfield and Marshall on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Despite being the road team, Horicon set the pace early.
The Marshladies started out on fire, riding three kills from senior right side Hailee Lehman to an early 6-1 lead. Waterloo senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider attempted to dig the Pirates out of the hole with three kills in the midst of a 5-1 run to narrow Horicon's lead to 7-6.
These three kills counted for more than just a comeback, though. They also brought her career kill count to 1,000, an impressive feat. The Pirates couldn't stop the game to celebrate due to it being a WIAA playoff match, but she was greeted with signs and balloons following the match to recognize her achievement.
Schneider may have surpassed her milestone, but Horicon didn't let up in the first set. A devastating five-point run for Horicon, which included three straight aces, put the set out of reach as the Marshladies won the first set, 25-19.
The Pirates appeared to return to their usual form early in the second set. They rebounded well, riding an active start from Schneider and junior outside hitter Maren Dolfin to a 8-3 lead.
But, Horicon wouldn't go away that easily. The Marshladies used precise rolls and tips to catch Waterloo's defense on its heels. A slow comeback turned into a full-out takeover as Horicon launched into a 10-1 run to take a 20-15 lead. The Pirates had two separate three-point runs to keep things close, but Horicon was able to secure the win, 25-22, and put Waterloo's season in serious jeopardy.
"I didn't like our energy early," Pickarts said. "I thought we were just going through the motions. We weren't serving well and made some mistakes. In fairness to them, we played on Tuesday and Thursday this week. But, that's a scrappy Horicon team. They won't beat themselves, you gotta go out there and beat them."
Instead of laying into his team after the slow start, Pickarts instead asked them to imagine losing the third set. Imagine having the road team storm their home court. Imagine the season ending without even taking a set. This lit a fire under the Pirates, and they came out swinging in the third set.
Schneider led the charge as the Pirates mauled the Marshladies in the third set. She tallied a whopping eight kills, including the final point of the set, to push Waterloo to a 25-12 set victory. Junior setter Brenna Huebner was huge down the stretch as well with three kills in the last five points to help put the set to rest.
The fourth set was more of the same. Horicon was forced to burn an early timeout as Waterloo jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead. The Marshladies showed impressive resolve despite the momentum shift to the opposite side. They managed to scratch and claw their way back, cutting Waterloo's advantage to 13-11. The Pirates had seen enough and pushed the pedal to the floor.
They would score 12 of the next 15 points to win the fourth set, 25-14, and keep the set going. Schneider was dominant both swinging and from the service line, but Dolfin and junior middle Tess Blundell had the point that defined the set win.
Trailing 19-12, Horicon was throwing some heaving hits at the Waterloo defense. Dolfin and Blundell put a stop to this by throwing up some stellar blocks. Horicon recovered a few and kept the rally going before a third attempt was swatted away once again by the junior duo. The crowd erupted as it was clear Waterloo would force a fifth set.
With the season on the line, that game-deciding set to 15 provided a lifetime's worth of drama. Neither team could establish a lead early. Huebner got Waterloo off to a nice start with a kill and a pair of aces, but Horicon responded with a three-point run of its own to take a 6-5 lead.
Momentum swung back to Waterloo at that point, and the Pirates never let it go. Huebner and Blundell were clutch. Huebner did her damage with two booming kills and a well-placed ball for three points. Blundell had a few massive swings up the middle and even served up an ace. Leading 14-10, senior middle Cabella Ellis did the honors. She put one back to Horicon's defense which it couldn't handle. The ball hit the floor and Waterloo's bench spilled onto the court, celebrating the improbable comeback to keep the season alive.
The Pirates are no strangers to regional championships, either. The storied Waterloo volleyball program now won five in the last six seasons.
Waterloo's WIAA state tournament journey continues on Thursday, Oct. 27 against No. 1 seed Randolph in the Sectional 3 semifinal at Horicon High School. This is a revenge game for the Pirates, who were knocked out of the tournament by the Rockets last season in the regional finals.