The Waterloo City Council last week approved the terms of a contract to purchase a new ambulance for the city’s fire department in 2025.
Council members voted at an Oct. 20 meeting to accept a deal with American Response Vehicles to lock in the price of the ambulance at $353,442, though the city would not pay for the purchase until 2025.
The new vehicle will retire the older of the city’s two ambulances, which was purchased in 2003 and was slated for replacement in 2025 in Waterloo’s most recent five-year capital improvement plan.
The motion had been introduced at an Oct. 6 meeting, but voting was delayed to finalize negotiations related to what equipment the department needed in the vehicle.
“By giving them consent to make the purchase now, they’re able to save a significant amount of money by locking in today’s price rather than the price in 2024 or 2025,” Council president Tim Thomas said.
Due to supply chain delays, the wait for a new ambulance would be about two years, regardless of when the purchase is made, department officials told the council. This agreement gets the city onto a waiting list now, hopefully allowing it to receive the new vehicle in 2025.
In an interview Monday, Mayor Jennifer Quimby said the contract had not yet been signed but she did not expect further changes to the agreement.
Chassis replacement eyed but uncertain
The city is also exploring its options to replace the chassis for its other ambulance, purchased in 2015, though the path forward is far from clear.
Department members have had issues with the chassis’ steering, Lieutenant Jason Butzine told the council at the Oct. 6 meeting.
“We’ve had it checked repeatedly, we’ve had the tires checked, nobody can figure out what exactly is going on with it,” Butzine said. “But it’s starting to become an unsafe vehicle.”
Butzine came to the council after the fire department was awarded a $74,880 EMS FLEX grant from the state to replace the malfunctioning chassis — all of which was news to the council, which had not previously heard about the issues with the chassis or the effort to fund its replacement.
“We have to come up with a grant application policy,” Mayor Quimby said of the process. “Because we need to be able to plan for that.”
The fire department had initially asked for $175,000 from the state to replace the current chassis—a price tag that reflects the work required to transfer its existing ambulance box from the current rig to a new one. Butzine told the council that the $74,880 actually granted would be roughly enough to purchase a chassis but not install it, although prices were not immediately easy to determine.
“Nobody knows a hundred percent what a chassis costs,” he said.
The replacement chassis would be of a pick-up truck design, rather than the semi-truck design of the current rig. This would match the designs for the 2025 ambulance and increase the number of department members able to work as drivers for the ambulance, Butzine said.
The city has until September 2023 to use the grant funding, leaving them just under a year to make a plan for the replacement if they are to proceed.
The fire department is currently determining how much they could sell the old rig for, Quimby said. Because installation of the new chassis would sideline one of the city’s two ambulances, the council may also explore leasing an ambulance or entering a short-term mutual aid agreement with other local EMS departments.
The council will continue its discussions on the chassis replacement and grant funding at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 17.