The City Council last week approved Waterloo’s 2023 budget, pointing to inflation for a difficult spending plan that will raise property taxes.

The budget sets a city property tax rate of $8.04 per $1,000 of home value, a 3.6% increase over this year’s rate of $7.76 per $1,000. With that increase, a home valued at $300,000 would see an $84 increase over the 2022 city tax bill.

