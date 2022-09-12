The Waterloo cross country team took its season on the road on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Pirates ventured over to Shepherds Meadow Golf Course for the Poynette Invitational. The meet gathered some strong area talent.
The girls team saw the strength of the other squads that were participating as it finished last of the eight qualified teams with a team score of 199. Dodgeland won the meet with a score of 46, followed by Poynette in second with 62 and Westfield in third with 79.
Junior Cordelia Webber put up the best time for Waterloo's girls. She raced her way to a time of 29:48.63 to finish 36. Senior teammate Maddelyn Webster wasn't far behind her in 38th with a time of 30:13.99.
Sophomore Evie Quamme nabbed a top-50 finish, taking 50th position with a time of 34L21.27. A pair of Pirates finished back-to-back after Quamme, as well. Junior Alisa Sheshina took 52nd with a time of 35:50.21 and sophomore Gavina Zimbric finished 53rd with her time of 37:45.86.
Things went a bit better on the boys side. Waterloo managed a seventh place finish of nine teams in the boys race with a team score of 155. This was enough to outpace rival Marshall in eighth place with 161 points. Again Dodgeland was victorious with a team score of 63, followed by Poynette with 81 and Pardeeville with 88.
Sophomore Owen Koele blazed his way to Waterloo's best time, putting up a 22:05.91 to earn 23rd overall. A pair of Pirates weren't far behind him. Junior Matteo Cefalu earned 29th with a time of 22:47.79 and sophomore Harrison Schaefer was right behind him in 30th with his time of 22:51.65.
Waterloo's good timing didn't end there. Sophomore David Cefalu was next to cross the finish line at the 23:29.69 mark to finish 34th, and senior Dominic Cefalu came in with a time of 24:02.59 to finish 39th. Senior Sam Billingsley also had a time of 24:58.03 and sophomore Kellan Smith put up a 25:41.21.
The meet sets the stage for a more familiar event coming up this week. The Pirates will travel to McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for Marshall's Dana Waddell Invitational. The fun doesn't end there for the Pirates as they'll head to Belleville High School for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.