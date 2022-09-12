The Waterloo cross country team took its season on the road on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Pirates ventured over to Shepherds Meadow Golf Course for the Poynette Invitational. The meet gathered some strong area talent.

The girls team saw the strength of the other squads that were participating as it finished last of the eight qualified teams with a team score of 199. Dodgeland won the meet with a score of 46, followed by Poynette in second with 62 and Westfield in third with 79.

CORDELIA WEBBER

Waterloo junior Cordelia Webber runs at the Poynette Invitational at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10.
DOMINIC CEFALU

Waterloo senior Dominic Cefalu runs at the Poynette Invitational at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Tags