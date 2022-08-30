WATERLOO PIRATES

Cross country season has returned, and the Waterloo Pirates are ready to continue building on last season. In 2021, the Pirates were a youthful squad that just needed to build experience. Now a year older, Waterloo looks primed to continue improving in 2022.

"The overall goal is constant improvement," Waterloo head coach Kelsey Burbach said. "Both as individuals and as a team, we want to have that constant effort to get better. We want to build off of that every day, whether it's a meet or practice. Hopefully, the results will follow."