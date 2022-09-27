DAKOTA STURGILL

Waterloo junior Dakota Sturgill picks up yardage against Marshall on Friday, Sept. 16. 

 Sadye Ring

Resilience has been the name of the game for the Waterloo football team in the early portion of the 2022 football season. The Pirates have had a tough go of things as they lost one of their best players, junior Trevor Firari, to an elbow injury early in the year. On top of that, the schedule hasn't done them any favors.

Waterloo has already had to face the conference's two best teams, Markesan and Marshall. The Pirates lost 42-20 to Markesan in week three and suffered a tough 42-0 setback against Marshall last week. 

