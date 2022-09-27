Resilience has been the name of the game for the Waterloo football team in the early portion of the 2022 football season. The Pirates have had a tough go of things as they lost one of their best players, junior Trevor Firari, to an elbow injury early in the year. On top of that, the schedule hasn't done them any favors.
Waterloo has already had to face the conference's two best teams, Markesan and Marshall. The Pirates lost 42-20 to Markesan in week three and suffered a tough 42-0 setback against Marshall last week.
Friday, Sept. 23 offered a chance for redemption as Waterloo hit the road to take on Palmyra-Eagle. The Pirates needed resilience once again to hold off a late comeback attempt, and it paid off this time with a 27-14 victory to get back into the "win" column.
Last week's shutout loss against Marshall was a shock to the system for Waterloo's offense, which had been soaring high and averaging 40 points, 236 pass yards, and 174 rush yards per game before getting jammed up by the Cardinals. Against Palmyra-Eagle, Waterloo went back to the basics.
The coaching staff didn't put much on the shoulders of junior quarterback Cal Hush, who attempted just 13 passes in the contest. Hush made the best of his opportunities, though, completing 10 of those attempts for 88 yards and three scores.
The first of those three passing touchdowns for Hush was the game's opening score. Four minutes into the first quarter, he connected with junior tight end Owen Haseleu for a 17-yard score. An unsuccessful two-point conversion left the Pirates with a 6-0 advantage.
The Pirates' defense, specifically in the first three quarters of the game, was a difference maker. The Panthers didn't score for the first time until three minutes into the fourth quarter, completed only half of their passing attempts, and were held to 2.8 yards per carry on the ground. Waterloo also intercepted two passes on the day.
Waterloo's reliable defense allowed the offense to operate at a comfortable speed. The Pirates tacked on another score midway through the first quarter. This was again courtesy of Hush, but this came from his legs and not his arm as he scampered three yards for the score. Another unsuccessful two-point conversion left Waterloo with a 12-0 lead.
The two sides traded punts and turnovers for the remainder of the first quarter and the entirety of the second as 12-0 was still the score when the halftime buzzer sounded.
The Pirates' halftime game planning yielded some immediate results on offense. Three minutes into the third quarter, Hush connected with standout junior receiver Benny Marshall for a 10-yard touchdown. The two would hook up once again on the two-point conversion, making it a 20-0 Waterloo advantage.
Another turnover from the Waterloo defense meant another scoring drive for the offense. Hush dotted his third passing touchdown of the game, an 18-yard strike to junior Mathieu Watson. The Pirates opted for their first extra point attempt of the game, which Hush slotted through to make it a 27-0 lead.
To Palmyra-Eagle's credit, it didn't quit as the third quarter turned to the fourth. The Panthers finally showed some life on offense, but it was too little, too late. Palmyra-Eagle scored a 24-yard passing touchdown and one-yard rushing touchdown in successive possessions to cut Waterloo's lead to 27-14. The second score came with four minutes to play, and Waterloo's rushing attack was able to bleed the rest of the clock out to ice the game and get the win.
Waterloo had a balanced evening on the stat sheet. Five Pirates ran the ball and Hush connected with five different receivers through the air. The Sturgill brothers led the rushing charge as Ryan led the team in yardage with 84 and Dakota led in carries with 14, which he turned into 74. Ryan Sturgill also led the team in receptions with four, which he turned into 26 yards.
With the win, Waterloo improves to a 4-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in the Eastern Suburban Conference. The Pirates' conference record enters them into a three-way tie for third with Clinton and Horicon/Hustisford.
The Pirates have a good chance to establish their second two-game winning streak of the season as they travel to Dodgeland on Friday, Sept. 30. Dodgeland is winless this season and is fresh off of a 62-6 beatdown at the hands of Marshall.