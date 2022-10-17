The Waterloo football team has been invited to the big dance once again in 2022. An inspired 7-2 regular season and 5-2 record in conference play qualified the Pirates for the WIAA state tournament. Waterloo entered their final game of the regular season with Horicon/Hustisford having already claimed a spot in the postseason, but that didn't stop them from playing a solid game.

The Pirates made it four consecutive wins, slamming the door defensively to beat the MarshFalcons 31-7. 

KEEGAN LAUERSDORF

Waterloo junior linebacker Keegan Lauersdorf celebrates one of his two sacks against Horicon/Hustisford on Friday, Oct. 14.
RICK UGORJI

Waterloo senior running back Rick Ugorji ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates' win over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.

