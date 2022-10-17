The Waterloo football team has been invited to the big dance once again in 2022. An inspired 7-2 regular season and 5-2 record in conference play qualified the Pirates for the WIAA state tournament. Waterloo entered their final game of the regular season with Horicon/Hustisford having already claimed a spot in the postseason, but that didn't stop them from playing a solid game.
The Pirates made it four consecutive wins, slamming the door defensively to beat the MarshFalcons 31-7.
Waterloo's defense was stellar, allowing less than 1 yard per carry as it held Horicon/Hustisford to 15 total yards rushing. Things weren't much easier through the air as the MarshFalcons picked up only 85 yards and no passing touchdowns.
Junior cornerback Cal Hush had an interception and the Pirates racked up four total sacks. Junior linebacker Keegan Lauersdorf contributed two of them and junior linebackers Owen Haseleu and Dakota Sturgill provided the other two.
The game was tight early on as neither team scored in the first quarter. Just as they've been able to do all season, junior quarterback Cal Hush and junior receiver Benny Marshall emphatically broke the game wide open in the second quarter. Hush got the ball to Marshall and he weaved his way through traffic for a 56-yard score. An extra point from Hush made it a 7-0 Waterloo lead.
That lead didn't last for long, as the MarshFalcons took the ensuing kickoff 93 yards back to the house to tie things up immediately. This would be the first and only score of the day for Horicon/Hustisford as Waterloo's defense continued to dominate.
Waterloo would reclaim its lead before the halftime buzzer sounded. This score came courtesy of senior running back Rick Ugorji, who broke a 23-yard touchdown run to give Waterloo a 14-7 halftime lead. This was just the start of Ugorji's strong day on the ground.
Ugorji would also put up the first points of the second half. This time, he broke a run 26 yards to find paydirt. On the day, the senior carried 17 times for 130 yards and two scores. After being slowly reincorporated into the offense last week after coming back from an injury, it looks like he's at full strength once again as the playoffs approach.
The defense continued its dominance by picking up a safety on the ensuing Horicon/Hustisford drive. Senior defensive lineman Bradee Haberman broke into the backfield to tackle a MarshFalcon ballcarrier eight yards behind the line of scrimmage for two points, giving his Pirates a 23-7 lead.
Hush put the nail in the coffin with another passing touchdown in the fourth quarter. This time, he aired it out to Haseleu for a 32-yard score. A successful two-point conversion run from Lauersdorf brought the game to its final score, 31-7.
Hush completed 13 of his 21 passing attempts for 185 yards and two scores with no interceptions. Marshall and Haseleu were his top two targets with four receptions each. Marshall turned his into 88 yards and a score while Haseleu contributed 68 yards and a touchdown.
Next up, the Pirates will put their winning streak to the test in the WIAA state tournament. Waterloo's strong regular season earned it a No. 4 seed in the Division 6 bracket. It will face off against No. 5 seed Lancaster at home on Friday, Oct. 21.
