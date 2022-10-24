Waterloo's 2022 football season has come to a close. This season was another level of the Pirates' recent upward trajectory as they won seven games this season, five of which came in Eastern Suburban Conference play, and got to host a WIAA playoff game.

That Level 1 game came on Friday, Oct. 21 as the No. 4 seed Pirates hosted the No. 5 seed Flying Arrows of Lancaster. Lancaster had two players surpass 120 rushing yards and stifled Waterloo's usual high-flying offense to earn a 32-6 victory and advance.

CAL HUSH

Waterloo junior cornerback Cal Hush makes a tackle against Lancaster in the Pirates' WIAA Level 1 matchup at Waterloo High School on Friday, Oct. 21.
OWEN HASELEU

Waterloo junior tight end Owen Haseleu looks to break a tackle against Lancaster in the Pirates' WIAA Level 1 game at Waterloo High School on Friday, Oct. 21.

