Waterloo's 2022 football season has come to a close. This season was another level of the Pirates' recent upward trajectory as they won seven games this season, five of which came in Eastern Suburban Conference play, and got to host a WIAA playoff game.
That Level 1 game came on Friday, Oct. 21 as the No. 4 seed Pirates hosted the No. 5 seed Flying Arrows of Lancaster. Lancaster had two players surpass 120 rushing yards and stifled Waterloo's usual high-flying offense to earn a 32-6 victory and advance.
The Flying Arrows' two-headed rushing attack of senior quarterback Jacob DiVall and junior running back Peyton Alvarado proved to be too much for Waterloo's defense. Alvarado carried 25 times for 157 yards and a touchdown while DiVall carried 19 times for 126 yards and three scores.
The first of DiVall's eventual three touchdowns came less than two minutes into the game. He punctuated the Flying Arrows' opening drive with a six-yard rushing score, putting Lancaster ahead 7-0. Waterloo's defense stiffened for the remainder of the first quarter, but Lancaster would strike back-to-back blows late in the second.
Alvarado punched his only touchdown of the game in from 14 yards out with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. After a quick turnover, the Flying arrows would score a minute later as Nolan Wolf threw to Mitche Wolf for a five-yard score. After an unsuccessful extra point attempt, Lancaster took a 20-0 lead into the halftime break.
Waterloo was able to steal some momentum back as it scored first in the second half. Just two minutes into the third quarter, junior quarterback Cal Hush connected with junior tight end Owen Haseleu, who wiggled free and took it 53 yards to the house. An unsuccessful extra point left Waterloo trailing 20-6 with plenty of game left.
Unfortunately, Lancaster's rushing attack wasn't the only unit that was clicking. The Flying Arrows had a tremendous day defensively. They held Waterloo to just 57 rushing yards on 27 attempts, an average of 2.1 yards per carry. They sacked Hush twice, intercepted him once, and forced two fumbles.
Lancaster was able to punch in two more touchdowns in the third quarter, courtesy of scoring runs of two and one yard from DiVall. Neither team mustered any points in the fourth quarter as the Flying Arrows kept their season alive with a 32-6 victory.
So ends the high school career of Waterloo's six-man senior class of 2023. Graduating players include receiver/cornerback Cooper Setz, receiver/defensive back Nate Broderick, running back/defensive lineman Rick Ugorji, offensive and defensive lineman Connor Bergeron, offensive and defensive lineman Gabino Garcia, and offensive and defensive lineman Bradee Haberman.
This loss may sting, but the 2022 season was a promising one for these young Pirates. They finished the year with a 7-3 overall record and 5-2 mark in conference play. This was Waterloo's second consecutive season with a third-place finish in the Eastern Suburban conference and a home WIAA playoff game.
The majority of contributors on this squad will return next season, as well. Junior standouts like Hush, Benny Marshall, Ryan and Dakota Sturgill, Trevor Firari, Haseleu, Keegan Lauersdorf, Carson Rufener, and Ian Spoke all will return as seniors next season. There's reason for optimism projecting forward into 2023.