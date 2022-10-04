CAL HUSH

Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush led the Pirates with his legs instead of his arm on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dodgeland. He led the team in rushing with 116 yards and a touchdown.

 Sadye Ring

2022 has been a brutal year for the Dodgeland football team. The Trojans are winless on the year and entered a home matchup with Waterloo on Friday, Sept. 30 losing by an average of 40 points per game. The Pirates made that average even worse as they blew the Trojans out, 57-8.

Waterloo's rushing offense just couldn't be stopped. The Pirates only had to run the ball 17 times to pick up 306 rushing yards on the game, an average of 18 yards per carry. Six of Waterloo's eight touchdowns came on the ground, as well.

