2022 has been a brutal year for the Dodgeland football team. The Trojans are winless on the year and entered a home matchup with Waterloo on Friday, Sept. 30 losing by an average of 40 points per game. The Pirates made that average even worse as they blew the Trojans out, 57-8.
Waterloo's rushing offense just couldn't be stopped. The Pirates only had to run the ball 17 times to pick up 306 rushing yards on the game, an average of 18 yards per carry. Six of Waterloo's eight touchdowns came on the ground, as well.
Two of those touchdowns came in the first quarter, courtesy of junior running back Dakota Sturgill. He broke touchdown scampers of 16 and 30 yards to give his Pirates an early 13-0 lead.
Waterloo's offense really got cooking in the second quarter, though, as it produced 28 points. The first score was a massive one as junior quarterback Cal Hush broke off a whopping 96-yard touchdown run. Junior Keegan Lauersdorf punched in a two-point conversion to make it a 21-0 lead.
Hush was responsible for the next score, too, as he dotted a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Benny Marshall. Freshman running back Ben Ugorji got in on the long touchdown fun as well as he broke a 74-yard touchdown run to bump the lead to 35-0. Senior Cooper Setz would punch in another rushing touchdown from two yards out to make it a 41-0 Waterloo lead heading into the break.
Sophomore backup quarterback Caleb Bullock started the second half with a bang as he found junior receiver Ryan Sturgill for a 26-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion run from Bullock made it a 49-0 Waterloo lead as the running clock bled the third quarter into the fourth.
Dodgeland would muster a touchdown and two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to get on the board and narrow the lead to 49-8. Waterloo had an answer, though, as Ugorji broke his second rushing touchdown. This one went for 16 yards and brought the game to its final score, 57-8.
Hush's massive touchdown run led to him leading the team in rushing with 116 yards. Ugorji wasn't far behind with 105 and Dakota Sturgill also pitched in 63. The quarterback combination of Hush and Bullock only attempted seven passes. Hush went 3-5 for 65 yards and a score with two interceptions while Bullock was 2-2 for 33 yards and a score.
The Waterloo defense pitched another impressive performance. Dodgeland only mustered 78 passing yards and 107 rushing yards despite running 55 offensive plays. The defense held the rushing offense to an average of 2.5 yards per carry. The Pirates also snagged two interceptions.
With the win, Waterloo is in the midst of its second two-game winning streak of the season. The Pirates are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Eastern Suburban conference play. That winning streak will be put to the test quickly, though.
Next up, the Pirates will host Clinton on Friday, Oct. 7. The Cougars are enjoying one of their better seasons in recent memory and are tied with the Pirates for third in the conference with a 3-2 record. Clinton played Marshall closely and lost handedly to Markesan for its two conference losses, the same two teams that have toppled Waterloo this year. This will be a de facto battle for third place in the final conference standings.