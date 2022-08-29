The Waterloo football team has made a statement in the first two weeks of the 2022 season. Home field advantage did little to help Riverdale as the Pirates came in a romped to another 42-0 blowout win on Friday, Aug. 26. Waterloo has yet to be scored on this season, outscoring its first two opponents a combined 84-0.
The big win was another stellar performance through the air. Junior quarterback Cal Hush led the charge, completing 12 of his 19 passing attempts for 186 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
His favorite target on the day was junior Benny Marshall, who hauled in six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Junior tight end Owen Haseleu made good use of his one reception as well, taking it 60 yards to the house.
In the rushing department, junior back Dakota Sturgill was stellar. He averaged 13 yards per carry, turning eight touches into 104 yards and a score. Senior running back Rick Ugorji also contributed 55 yards and a score.
Waterloo jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a combination of rushing and passing prowess. Hush kicked the game off with a three yard touchdown pass to Ugorji, and Sturgill followed with a 20 yard rush to double that lead.
The Pirates' best quarter was the second, where they scored 21 points. Ugorji kicked things off with a nine yard score, followed by back-to-back touchdown passes from Hush. The first was to Marshall for six yards and the second was to junior receiver Trevor Firari for 10. The offensive explosion gave Waterloo a 35-0 advantage heading into halftime.
The starters only got one more drive in the second half, but they made good use of it. Hush connected with Haseleu for his 60 yard score to bump the lead to 42-0. The running clock and second string helped melt the rest of the game away, improving Waterloo to a 2-0 mark to start the year.
While the offense was stellar, the defense made the shutout possible. Waterloo allowed 142 total yards from Riverdale all game, 93 on the ground and 49 through the air. The Pirates forced four turnovers, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Junior linebackers Keegan Lauersdorf and Ryan Sturgill were responsible for the interceptions. Haseleu led the team in tackles with eight, including a sack. Urogji had six tackles, three of which were for a loss. Bradee Haberman and Connor Bergeron also contributed sacks.
Waterloo is trending in the right direction. For the second straight season, the Pirates have started the year 2-0. The winning streak ended in week three against a talented Markesan team last season. The Hornets are also next up on the schedule for the Pirates this season.
Markesan entered the season as the favorite in the Eastern Suburban conference after returning plenty of talent from last season's 9-3 team that made it to Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs. The Hornets have looked the part this season, as well. They opened the season with a 52-7 win over Pardeeville before a hard-fought 28-21 win at Laconia last week.
Last season, Markesan scraped out a 22-12 win over Waterloo at home. Now, the Pirates have home field advantage for the rematch on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 pm.