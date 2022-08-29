TREVOR FIRARI

Waterloo junior Trevor Firari had two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown in Waterloo's 42-0 win over Riverdale on Friday, Aug. 26. 

 Sadye Ring

The Waterloo football team has made a statement in the first two weeks of the 2022 season. Home field advantage did little to help Riverdale as the Pirates came in a romped to another 42-0 blowout win on Friday, Aug. 26. Waterloo has yet to be scored on this season, outscoring its first two opponents a combined 84-0.

The big win was another stellar performance through the air. Junior quarterback Cal Hush led the charge, completing 12 of his 19 passing attempts for 186 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

OWEN HASELEU

Waterloo junior Owen Haseleu had a 60 yard touchdown reception in the Pirates' 42-0 win over Riverdale on Friday, Aug. 26. 