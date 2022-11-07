2022 was yet another successful campaign for the Waterloo football team. The Pirates finished third in the Eastern Suburban Conference for the third consecutive season as they put up a 7-2 overall record and 5-2 mark in conference play. Some of Waterloo’s top contributors were honored by the conference with postseason all-conference recognition.

FIRST TEAMBenny Marshall, junior, receiver & defensive back

BENNY MARSHALL

Waterloo junior Benny Marshall was a first team all-conference selection as both a receiver and safety, as well as an honorable mention punter in the Eastern Suburban conference in 2022.
KEEGAN LAUERSDORF

Waterloo junior Keegan Lauersdorf was a first team all-conference linebacker and second team offensive lineman in the Eastern Suburban conference in 2022.
CAL HUSH

Waterloo junior Cal Hush was an honorable mention all-conference selection as both a quarterback and kicker in the Eastern Suburban conference in 2022.

