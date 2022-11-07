2022 was yet another successful campaign for the Waterloo football team. The Pirates finished third in the Eastern Suburban Conference for the third consecutive season as they put up a 7-2 overall record and 5-2 mark in conference play. Some of Waterloo’s top contributors were honored by the conference with postseason all-conference recognition.
FIRST TEAMBenny Marshall, junior, receiver & defensive back
Marshall truly did it all for the Pirates this season. Not only was he one of the most dangerous receiving threats for Waterloo’s potent passing offense, he was also the hard-hitting leader of the defense from his safety position.
He led the team in all major receiving categories as he tallied 40 receptions for 678 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, Marshall roamed the defensive backfield as a safety. His combination of play recognition and hard-hitting nature made him a fearsome player.
On top of his two first team recognitions, Marshall also earned honorable mention all-conference for his role as Waterloo’s punter. His combination of power and accuracy made him a real threat on special teams and was a major reason they beat Clinton in week eight.
Marshall was also a first team all-conference selection last season, but only as a safety.
Ryan Sturgill, junior, receiver
Sturgill established himself as a threat both through the air and on the ground for the Pirates this season. He caught 24 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He also racked up 199 yards on only 17 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.
Connor Bergeron, senior, offensive line
Bergeron makes his first career appearance on the Eastern Suburban Conference’s all-conference list as the leader of the Pirates’ offensive line. He helped pave the way for one of the conference’s best offenses, which averaged 110 passing yards, 144 rushing yards, and 29 points per game.
Rick Ugorji, senior, defensive end
Ugorji’s rise as one of the conference’s best defenders was a quick one. After coming out for the team midway through his junior season, he blossomed into a true game wrecker as a senior. He helped seal a victory over Clinton in week eight with a major sack to silence the Cougars’ comeback attempt.
Keegan Lauersdorf, junior, outside linebacker
Lauersdorf established himself as a leader of Waterloo’s defense in 2022. After earning second team all-conference honors as a sophomore last season, he improved his performance as a junior.
The recognition didn’t end there for Lauersdorf, either. He was also named second team all-conference for his hard work on the offensive line.
Cooper Setz, senior, defensive back
Setz returns to the Eastern Suburban Conference’s all-conference list after earning second team honors as a junior last season. He was Waterloo’s top corner all season, and a reliable one at that.
SECOND TEAM
Owen Haseleu, junior, inside linebacker
Haseleu was another valuable piece in Waterloo’s front seven this season. The Pirates were stout, allowing just 54 passing yards and 18 points per game. This is Haseleu’s first all-conference honor of his career.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cal Hush, junior, quarterback & kicker
Hush earned honorable mention all-conference honors as the Pirates’ signal caller for the second consecutive season. He was the definition of efficiency, completing 59% of his passes for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He finished second in the conference in passing yardage, only three yards behind Cambridge sophomore Matt Buckman’s 1,668.
Additionally, Hush handled all field goal and extra point responsibilities for the Pirates’ special teams.