Friday, Oct. 7 meant much more to the Waterloo football program than just Homecoming. While it was the culmination of a week of celebration from the student body and community alike, there was also a massive battle to be won on the gridiron.

The Pirates were hosting the Clinton Cougars, the team tied with them for third in the Eastern Suburban Conference standings at a 3-2 record. A win would not only cement Waterloo's place in the conference, but also guarantee a spot in the WIAA playoffs.

Tags