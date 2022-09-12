Waterloo football needed to make a statement on Friday, Sept. 9 on a road trip to conference rival Cambridge. The Pirates were fresh off of a frustrating loss to a talented Markesan team, and they needed to get right in a hurry to keep their goals of a conference championship alive.

The Pirates certainly made some noise as the offense exploded for 272 yards though the air and 382 on the ground in a 57-28 shellacking of the Blue Jays. Waterloo was specifically impressive in the air as, according to wissports.net, junior quarterback Cal Hush's 272 passing yards were seventh-most in the state that week and junior receiver Benny Marshall's 135 receiving yards were 11th most.

RICK UGORJI

Waterloo senior running back Rick Ugorji gets low to avoid a pair of Cambridge defenders on Friday, Sept. 9. Ugorji would rush for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the eventual win.
BENNY MARSHALL

Waterloo junior receiver Benny Marshall muscles his way past would-be tacklers from Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 9. He caught seven passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates' win.
CAL HUSH, BENNY MARSHALL

Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush (6) slings the ball to a receiver as junior Benny Marshall (8) runs a route on the opposite side of the field. Hush would pass for 272 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 9.

