Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush (6) slings the ball to a receiver as junior Benny Marshall (8) runs a route on the opposite side of the field. Hush would pass for 272 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 9.
Waterloo football needed to make a statement on Friday, Sept. 9 on a road trip to conference rival Cambridge. The Pirates were fresh off of a frustrating loss to a talented Markesan team, and they needed to get right in a hurry to keep their goals of a conference championship alive.
The Pirates certainly made some noise as the offense exploded for 272 yards though the air and 382 on the ground in a 57-28 shellacking of the Blue Jays. Waterloo was specifically impressive in the air as, according to wissports.net, junior quarterback Cal Hush's 272 passing yards were seventh-most in the state that week and junior receiver Benny Marshall's 135 receiving yards were 11th most.
The Pirates' committee approach to the rushing attack cannot be overlooked, either. Senior Rick Ugorji led the way with a whopping 170 yards on 20 carries for two scores. Junior Ryan Sturgill pitched in 86 yards and three touchdowns and his twin brother, Dakota, contributed 56 yards and a touchdown himself. On top of his stellar passing performance, Hush also kept 11 times for 59 yards.
Ironically enough, Waterloo's scoring didn't even start with the defense. Instead, the defense forced a safety. It all started with Marshall, who also serves as the teams punter, who pinned the Blue Jays deep in their own territory with a perfect punt. The Waterloo defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Cambridge snapped the ball over the punter's head in his own endzone for the safety.
On the ensuing Waterloo possession, Ugorji would punch in the first of his two touchdowns. A failed extra point attempt left Waterloo with an 8-0 lead as the first quarter came to a close.
Cambridge stormed back with a touchdown early in the second quarter, paired with a successful two-point conversion, to tie the game at eight points each. With about four minutes remaining in the first half, the Pirates got to work.
Waterloo answered the equalizer with two touchdowns of its own. Marshall gave the lead back to his Pirates with a catch-and-run score with just under three minutes left in the half. The defense got the ball back quickly, and the Pirates pieced together an impressive drive that ended with yet another touchdown.
The Blue Jays had an impressive answer as they found the endzone with just seconds remaining in the first half. Still, Waterloo held on to its 22-15 lead as the halftime buzzer sounded. Cambridge didn't know it yet, but an offensive outbreak was on its way from Waterloo.
The Pirates piled up 35 points in the second half. The numbers simply rose too fast for Cambridge to keep up with. 13 second-half points from the Blue Jays simply wasn't enough as the Pirates elevated their way to the win. Ryan Sturgill took the duty of icing the game as two of his three touchdown runs came in the fourth quarter.
The win is Waterloo's first in Eastern Suburban Conference play this season, following the Markesan conference loss last week. The Pirates now have a 3-1 overall record and a 1-1 mark in conference play.
Next up is a pivotal conference matchup with bitter rival Marshall. The Cardinals join Markesan as the only teams undefeated in conference play through two weeks. There is plenty more on the line than bragging rights on Friday, Sept. 16 at Waterloo High School as the winner will be in position to supplant Markesan atop the standings should they slip in conference play.