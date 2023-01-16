The Waterloo girls basketball team entered last week in need of a momentum shift. After starting the season 6-1, the Pirates dropped five straight to fall to a 6-6 record as Capitol - South conference play was set to begin.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 was an opportunity for Waterloo to buck that trend as it hosted Wisconsin Heights, a conference opponent. The Pirates got to job done, beating the Vanguards 51-37.
It was an eye-opening performance for junior Tess Blundell, who scored her season high and also the game's most points with 19 behind a pair of three point shots. The Pirates also got 10 points from junior Brenna Huebner, eight from sophomore Kylie Webster, and six from Ava Jaehnke as she also knocked down a pair of triples.
A winning streak wasn't in the cards for Waterloo as it would fall to conference foe Cambridge, 59-46, at home on Friday, Jan. 13. The Bluejays were propelled forward by standout sophomore Brooke Stenklyf, who scored a game-high 24 points. Junior Saveea Freeland poured in 14 and Kayla Roidt contributed 11.
It was a tight one through one half as Waterloo only trailed 30-28. Huebner led the way int he scoring department with 16 points, including a perfect 8-8 performance from the free throw line. Jaehnke was cash from deep once again, knocking down two more three point shots for 11 points. Senior Julia Asik also helped out with nine points of her own.
The win and loss leaves Waterloo with a 7-7 overall record and a 1-3 mark in Capitol - South conference play, tied for fourth in the standings with Belleville.
Next up, the Pirates have their first road game since Jan. 3 with a trip to non-conference Pardeeville on Monday, Jan. 16. They'll return home the following day to face non-conference Hustisford. Waterloo will wrap up the week with a trip to Belleville on Thursday, Jan. 19.