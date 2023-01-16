The Waterloo girls basketball team entered last week in need of a momentum shift. After starting the season 6-1, the Pirates dropped five straight to fall to a 6-6 record as Capitol - South conference play was set to begin.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 was an opportunity for Waterloo to buck that trend as it hosted Wisconsin Heights, a conference opponent. The Pirates got to job done, beating the Vanguards 51-37.

GBB: WATERLOO 51, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 37

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 K. Webster 3 0 2-5 8
12 A. Jaehnke 0 2 0-0 6
13 J. Asik 3 0 0-0 6
20 T. Blundell 4 2 5-6 19
21 B. Huebner 3 0 4-7 10
22 A. Albrecht 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 14 4 11-18 51
HEIGHTS
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 E. Kalschuer 2 0 0-0 4
3 A. Kerl 1 0 0-0 2
4 E. Van Riper 3 1 0-0 9
13 K. Payne 4 0 3-7 11
24 D. Bradbender 1 1 0-0 5
33 R. Kalscheuer 2 0 2-3 6
TOTALS - 13 2 5-10 37

GBB: CAMBRIDGE 59, WATERLOO 46

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 0 1 0-0 3
3 K. Webster 0 1 0-0 3
12 A. Jaehnke 2 2 1-1 11
13 J. Asik 4 0 1-1 9
20 T. Blundell 1 0 0-0 2
21 B. Huebner 4 0 8-8 16
22 A. Albrecht 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 12 4 10-10 46
CAMBRIDGE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 K. Roidt 3 0 5-6 11
3 M. Brown 1 0 0-0 2
12 M. Bernhardt 2 0 2-2 6
20 J. Schneider 1 0 0-1 2
21 S. Freeland 6 0 2-2 14
23 B. Stenklyft 12 0 0-1 24
TOTALS - 25 0 9-12 58

