It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the Waterloo girls basketball team. The Pirates started off red hot, recovering from a season-opening loss to rattle off six straight wins. Their first taste of Capitol - South conference play, a 64-55 loss to rival Marshall on Friday, Dec. 16, started a trend in the other direction.
Waterloo has lost all four games since the Marshall loss for a five-game losing streak. While that sounds bad, the Pirates lost by just one point to Evansville and four points to Deerfield during this stretch. They may be down, but they're far from out.
The Evansville game, played on the road on Friday, Dec. 30 was a particularly winnable ballgame. Waterloo trailed only 23-22 at the halftime break in an eventual 43-42 loss. A combination of missed opportunities and some questionable officiating down the stretch led to Waterloo letting the game slip.
On the bright side, it was a stellar night behind the three point arc for seniors Ava Jaehnke and Julia Asik. Jaehnke hit three triples for 12 points while Asik knocked down two on her way to a game high 15 points. Junior Tess Blundell added another three pointer as she contributed 11 points to go along with her 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Things got decidedly tougher for Waterloo in its next two games. Next up was a trip to Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a 59-38 loss for the Pirates. The Blackhawks had a grip on the lead for a majority of the game. Asik was a bright spot once again, leading the Pirates with 16 points. Blundell flirted with another double-double, scoring eight and pulling down nine boards.
Waterloo's second crack at Capitol - South conference play was another tough one as it hosted defending champion New Glarus and defending conference Player of the Year Lindsey Schadewalt on Thursday, Jan. 5. Schadewalt led the game in scoring with 27 points as the Glarner Knights won, 65-36. No Pirate scored in double digits in the loss. Both Asik and senior guard Maddie Webster got close with nine and seven points, respectively.
The Pirates' most recent defeat came at the hands of non-conference Deerfield at home on Saturday, Jan. 7. In yet another nail biter, Waterloo only trailed by four points at halftime before matching Deerfield's scoring total in the second half in an eventual 44-40 loss.
Junior Brenna Huebner played a phenomenal game, leading all scorers with 18 points thanks to seven made free throws. Blundell was no slouch, either, nailing a pair of three pointers on her way to 15 points.
The losing streak leaves Waterloo with a 6-6 overall record and an 0-2 record in the Capitol - South conference. The Pirates have a pair of conference games this week to try to get back to its winning ways. They'll will start with a home game against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 10 before heading to Cambridge on Friday Jan. 13.