Watrloo junior Ashlyn Albrecht goes up for a bucket in a home game against New Glarus on Thursday, Jan. 5.

 Sadye Ring

It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the Waterloo girls basketball team. The Pirates started off red hot, recovering from a season-opening loss to rattle off six straight wins. Their first taste of Capitol - South conference play, a 64-55 loss to rival Marshall on Friday, Dec. 16, started a trend in the other direction.

Waterloo has lost all four games since the Marshall loss for a five-game losing streak. While that sounds bad, the Pirates lost by just one point to Evansville and four points to Deerfield during this stretch. They may be down, but they're far from out.

GBB: DEERFIELD 44, WATERLOO 40

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 0 0 1-2 1
12 A. Jaehnke 2 0 0-0 4
13 J. Asik 0 0 2-2 2
20 T. Blundell 3 2 3-8 15
21 B. Huebner 4 1 7-12 18
TOTALS - 9 3 13-24 40
DEERFIELD
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 J. Winger 3 1 1-2 10
12 K. Lonigro 1 1 0-0 5
13 S. Siewert 6 0 4-13 16
14 E. Drobac 0 0 0-1 0
15 G. Brattlie 1 0 1-2 3
23 M. Haak 4 0 2-4 10
TOTALS - 15 2 8-22 44

