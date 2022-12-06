The Waterloo girls basketball team entered the 2022-23 season with high hopes. After last season was derailed by injury, the Pirates returned much of their production and a few key returning players to hopefully improve on that performance.
After starting the season without senior point guard Ava Jaehnke in an opening road loss to Rio, Waterloo has been following that track of high expectations. The Pirates have now won three straight games, winning a tough road game at Lodi and a big home victory over Parkview.
The winning streak began with a home game against Markesan on Friday, Nov. 18. The Pirates' experience showed as they managed the clock and hit their free throws at the end of a tight contest for a 44-37 victory.
Then, Waterloo took 10 days off thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday. Still, the Pirates looked fresh as they traveled over to Lodi for a major prove-it game on Monday, Nov. 28.
It was a coming out party for senior guard Julia Asik. Asik missed almost all of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury after being named honorable mention all-conference as both a freshman and sophomore. She lit the Blue Devils of Lodi up with a game-high 20 points. This scoring outburst, her highest of this young season, came thanks to a great night shooting the ball. Asik nailed four three-point shots and buried all four of her free throw attempts.
On top of Asik's big night, junior Brenna Huebner was vital to the win as well. Her driving ability bought her myriad trips to the free throw line, where she hit a whopping 14 shots. This, coupled with a couple of buckets from the field, brought her point total to 18. Huebner also brought down 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Other notable performances included senior guard Maddie Wesbter's eight rebounds and six steals, Ava Jaehnke's nine points, and junior Ashlynn Albrecht's six points and five boards.
Lodi couldn't find the scoring production to keep up as Waterloo held on for the 57-51 victory.
While the Lodi game was dominated primarily by two scorers, the Pirates took a much more balanced approach into a home matchup with Parkview on Thursday, Dec. 1. Four Pirates scored double-digit points as Waterloo won big, 62-46.
Huebner was the top scorer on the game with 16, thanks again to a huge day at the free throw line where she collected 12 of her points. Jaehnke was hot on her tail with 13 after knocking down three three-point shots. Both Asik and junior guard Tess Blundell contributed 11. Asik hit a pair of three-point shots while Blundell had one to go along with six free throws.
Freshman forward Emma Baumann proved to play a vital role as well as she grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to go along with her four points, one steal, and one block.
Parkview had the highest scorer in the game as senior guard Camilla Hauser knocked down 10 shots for 21 points, but Waterloo's balanced offensive attack was too much to handle.
The Parkview game kickstarted a three-game home stand for Waterloo. Both games during the week will be at home as they host Poynette on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Dodgeland on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Pirates will hit the road on the weekend to take on Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday, Dec. 10.