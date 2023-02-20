The Waterloo girls basketball team is in better shape heading into the 2023 state tournament than they were a season ago. The Pirates finished the regular season with a win, beating Capitol - South conference opponent Belleville 51-45 at home on Friday, Feb. 17. The win bumped Waterloo's win total up to 10, a game better than last season.
A trio of double-digit scorers led the way for the Pirates, headlined by a team-high 13 points from senior Julia Asik. The Pirates also got 12 points each from juniors Tess Blundell and Brenna Huebner. Waterloo was able to parlay a 21-16 halftime lead into the eventual win.
Waterloo finishes the regular season with a 10-14 overall record, including a 3-7 mark in the Capitol - South conference to tie for fourth place in the final standings. New Glarus won the conference with an undefeated 10-0 record.
With the regular season now in the rear view mirror, a familiar foe awaits Waterloo in the WIAA state tournament. The Pirates earned the No. 9 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4, meaning they'll travel to conference rival and No. 8 seed Marshall for the regional opener on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Entering this season, it had been 15 long years since Waterloo had defeated Marshall in girls basketball. After dropping the first edition of the rivalry on the road, 64-55, the Pirates got on the winning side of the matchup. They toppled the Cardinals in a thriller, 50-48, in late January. Waterloo enters this playoff matchup with the most recent bragging rights.
The two rivals will square off for the third time, this time with the season on the line, at Marshall High School on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 pm. The winner of that one will advance to face No. 1 seed New Glarus.
--
Final Capitol - South conference girls basketball standings