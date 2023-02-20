The Waterloo girls basketball team is in better shape heading into the 2023 state tournament than they were a season ago. The Pirates finished the regular season with a win, beating Capitol - South conference opponent Belleville 51-45 at home on Friday, Feb. 17. The win bumped Waterloo's win total up to 10, a game better than last season.

JULIA ASIK

Waterloo senior Julia Asik led the team with 13 points in a home victory over Belleville on Friday, Feb. 17.

A trio of double-digit scorers led the way for the Pirates, headlined by a team-high 13 points from senior Julia Asik. The Pirates also got 12 points each from juniors Tess Blundell and Brenna Huebner. Waterloo was able to parlay a 21-16 halftime lead into the eventual win.

KYLIE WEBSTER

Waterloo sophomore Kylie Webster scored four points in a home win over Belleville on Friday, Feb. 17.

GBB: WATERLOO 51, BELLEVILLE 45

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 3 0 2-5 8
3 K. Webster 2 0 0-0 4
12 A. Jaehnke 1 0 0-0 2
13 J. Asik 2 2 3-6 13
20 T. Blundell 2 2 2-6 12
21 B. Huebner 3 0 6-10 12
TOTALS - 13 4 13-27 51
BELLEVILLE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 A. Benash 1 0 0-0 2
3 L. Winkers 1 0 0-1 2
5 A. Edge 4 0 2-3 10
11 E. Doyle 2 1 0-0 7
12 T. Devoe 3 0 3-4 9
34 M. DeSmet 7 0 1-1 15
TOTALS - 18 1 6-9 45

