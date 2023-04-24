The Capitol conference's track and field season kept rolling on Tuesday, Apr. 18 as Waterloo played host for a five-team meet. Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran, Poynette, and Marshall also made the trip out as they attempted to distinguish themselves against their conference counterparts.

Marshall proved to get the best of its cross-town rival, scoring six first place finishes to Waterloo's zero. Lakeside Lutheran proved to be a dominant force on the day, also.

RICK UGORJI

Waterloo senior Rick Ugorji runs the hurdles in a home Capitol conference quad on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
BRADY STENSVEN
Buy Now

Marshall sophomore Brady Stensven runs the 400 meter dash at the Deerfield Mini Invitational on Friday, Apr. 21.

Tags