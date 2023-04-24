The Capitol conference's track and field season kept rolling on Tuesday, Apr. 18 as Waterloo played host for a five-team meet. Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran, Poynette, and Marshall also made the trip out as they attempted to distinguish themselves against their conference counterparts.
Marshall proved to get the best of its cross-town rival, scoring six first place finishes to Waterloo's zero. Lakeside Lutheran proved to be a dominant force on the day, also.
Marshall junior Wynn Held was dominant in the short sprints, taking first place in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 13.61 seconds and 28.44 seconds, respectively. Senior teammate Kaylee Campbell was right on her tail in the 100, as well, taking second with a time of 13.71 seconds.
Senior Peyton Colden also picked up a win in the 100 meter dash for the boys, winning the race with a time of 11.24 seconds. Sophomore Max Timpel would also snag fifth in the event with a time of 11.82 seconds.
The wins continued for the Cardinals in the 3,200 meter run with a pair of champions. Juniors Miles Zimmerman and Jaxon Hornby crossed the finish line at the exact same time, tying for first with a time of 11:03.00.
The boys finished up their day of winning with a win in the 4x400 meter relay. Timpel was joined by senior Trevor Thede, junior Caden Norquay, and junior Kody Finke to take the top spot with a time of 3:55.60. As for the girls, sophomore Alexandra Moreth added another first place finish with her throw of 93-08 in the discus.
Other notable finishes for the girls included senior Elizabeth Yanke's third place finish in the 400 meter dash, sophomore Emma Hellenbrand's second place finish in the 800 meter run and fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter run, freshman Keira Hellenbrand's third place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, senior Cortney Checky's second place finish in the shot put, junior Paige Billig's second place finish in the discus, and Held's second place finish in the pole vault.
As for the boys, freshman Carter Pettit nabbed fourth in the 200 meter dash, Thede took third in the 400 meter dash, Hornby finished third in the 1,600 meter run, senior Grant Chadwick finished second in the 110 meter hurdles, the 4x100 relay team finished in second place, sophomore Daniel Nickel tied for third in the high jump, and sophomore Brady Stensven took second in the triple jump.
While host Waterloo wouldn't come away with any first place finishes, they came very close on plenty of occasions.
Junior Mathieu Watson's sprint season took another inspiring step forward as he took fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.65 seconds and second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.94 seconds.
Waterloo's juniors also showed up in the girls 400 meter dash as Evelyn Dominguez-Carrillo and Maren Dolfin took fifth and sixth place with time of 1:12.39 and 1:14.18, respectively. Another junior Reina Degler, put up one of the girls best finishes of the day in the 300 meter hurdles. She earned second place with her time of 55.88 seconds. Fellow junior Alisa Sheshina also tied for second in the pole vault.
Back to the boys side of things, the Pirates had a strong day in the field. Senior Austin Schonhoff finished fourth in the discus, Watson and senior Bradee Haberman finished tied for fifth and tied for seventh, respectively, in the high jump, and freshman Ben Ugorji took third in the pole vault. To boot, his older brother, senior Rick, took fourth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.34 seconds.
Neither Marshall nor Waterloo was done for the week following this early challenge. The Cardinals would swoop down to Deerfield High School for a mini invitational on Friday, Apr. 21 while the Pirates would ship off to the Dodge County Invitational at Waupun High School on the same day.
For Waterloo, the girls would finish sixth of the eight teams in attendance with a team score of 34 while the boys took seventh with a score of 44. Host Waupun won the girls side of things while Mayville was champion of the boys.
Sophomore Owen Koele put up a fantastic day in the distance portion of the meet. He took third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs with time of 5:28.53 and 11:45.34, respectively. Junior Jens Novak also had a pair of strong performances for the boys, finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.4 seconds and seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.51 seconds.
A trio of Pirates finished back-to-back-to-back in the 800 meter run, as well. Sophomore Harrison Schaefer led the way in seventh place with a time of 2:39.44, followed by junior Nata Mora Contreras with a 2:43.18 and junior Matteo Cefalu with a 2:44.05.
The boys also had some top-10 finishes on the day. Rick Ugorji took 10th in the shot put, senior Austin Schonhoff earned eighth in the discus, sophomore Ryan Fugate took seventh in the pole vault, and sophomore Kameron Ring finished ninth in the triple jump.
As for the girls, it was a tremendous day for Dolfin. Her performance was headlined by a fourth place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:17.97. She would go on to also finish fifth in the long jump with a distance of 14-02 and ninth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 32.78 seconds.
The top-10 finishes didn't end there, either. Dominguez-Carrillo and senior Tyra Ringenberg took fifth and sixth, respectively in the 400 meter dash. Junior Corryn Retzloff finished seventh in the 800 meter run with a time of 3:00.8. Senior Maddelyn Webster threw a 69-10 for sixth in the discus.
Marshall took on a strong challenge at Deerfield the same day. The girls finished sixth of the seven teams there with a score of 37. The boys finished fifth of eight teams with their score of 75.33. Belleville wound up as champions of both the boys and girls side of things.
The boys continued their trend of strong performances in the sprints. Pettit would nab third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.59 seconds while Colden also finished third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.15 seconds. Both sprinters would also put up a strong result in the 400 meter with Colden taking third place with a time of 56.49 seconds with Pettit right on his tail in fifth with a time of 58.24. Stensven would also earn eighth in the event with a time of 1:00.16.
Distance runs also yielded rewards for the boys. Timpel took fourth in the 800 meter run and eight in the 1,600 meter run. He was followed by Norquay and Zimmerman in back-to-back-to-back fashion in the 1,600 meter run. Junior Huston Siedschlag also put up a seventh place effort in the 3,200 meter run.
The boys' success carried over into the field portion of the meet. Juniors Peyton Gundelach and Carson Grob finished second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Stensven tied for eighth in the high jump and also took sixth in the triple jump. Juniors Tucker Cobb and Brayden Klubertanz took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the pole vault.
Freshman Keira Hellenbrand had a tremendous day on the girls side. She picked up a seventh place finish in the long jump, fourth place in the triple jump, ninth in the 100 meter hurdles, and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles. Her success in the field portion of the invitational set a tone for her teammates, as well. Sophomore Ciara Dowdy finished right behind her in fifth in the triple jump, senior Brooke Oswald finished sixth in the discus, and senior Amber Skalitzky also nabbed sixth in the shot put.
This week will follow a similar path for both the Cardinals and Pirates. Marshall will head to Poynette High School for a conference quad on Tuesday, Apr. 25. That same day, Waterloo will compete in a conference quad at Belleville High School. To close the week, Waterloo will attend an invitational at Pardeeville High School on Friday, Apr. 28 while Marshall will compete in the Baraboo Relays on the same day.