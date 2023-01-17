The Capitol — South conference wrestling season is heating up. Four top competitors, Marshall, Waterloo, Sugar River, and Cambridge converged at Waterloo High School on Thursday, Jan. 12 for a conference quad.

A strong Sugar River team, which is comprised of wrestlers from Belleville, Monticello, and New Glarus, walked away from the day undefeated. Waterloo beat both Marshall and Cambridge, Marshall beat Cambridge, and Cambridge left winless.

