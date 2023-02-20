Hubbleton Brewery, W10445 Hubbleton Road, will hold a cornhole tournament on Feb. 25 from 12-5 p.m. Check in at 12 p.m., throwing starts at 1 p.m. This is a single game double elimination tournament. Cost is $40 per team, which includes one free drink per player.
Monday, Feb. 27: Card making night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting a card making night for adults on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street. Create a gnome St. Patrick's Day card and a sympathy card. Pre-registration is required through Sign Up Genius.
Saturday, March 4: Live music
Bryan Alan Piper, a country and classic rock musician, will perform on March 4 at 2 p.m. at Whisper's Roadhouse, 50 Highway 19.
Marshall
Thursday, Feb. 23: ELC Team interactive night
The Marshall Early Learning Center is hosting an activity night for students and families, hosted by the Marshall Community Safety Team, on Feb. 23 from 6-7 p.m in the gym. Families can participate in interactive fitness activities, team relays, games and team-building.
Thursday, Feb. 23: Ladies night craft sale
The Barrel Inn is hosting a Ladies Night Out Craft Sale from 6-9 p.m. at 1152 Berlin Road on Feb. 23. Local crafters and vendors will be set up selling their creations, and drinks and dinner will be available for purchase.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: Seed starting workshop
The Marshall Community Library will hold a workshop hosted by the UW-Madison Extension Office of Dane County on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at 605 Waterloo Road. The workshop will teach participants how to start seeds for their garden, and get the opportunity to plant seeds to take home. Pre-registration is required, event is free.
Saturday, March 4: Maunesha River Cleanup workday
The Maunesha River Alliance and Capitol Water Trails will hold a clean up of the Maunesha River on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Lions Park, 203 Hubbell Street at 9 a.m. The group will be working in the dam next to Marshall. Shore work and boat work available. Pre-registration is required.
Sunday, March 5: Maunesha River Alliance Meeting
The Maunesha River Alliance will meet at the Barrel Inn, 1152 Berlin Road, on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. to share about the group's goals, plans, and volunteer opportunities.