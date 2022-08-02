The 2022 Home Talent Baseball League season has come and gone, and the Waterloo McKays are left without winning a game. A tumultuous campaign left the McKays with a final record of 0-14, last in the Southeast North Division and well short of a playoff berth.
Waterloo's last chance to strike a mark in the win column came on the road against Cambridge on Sunday, July 31. The Blues had been among the division's best all year, and that trend continued in the regular season closer.
The McKays hung around early, trailing just 3-0 through four innings. Things took a turn for the worst in the bottom of the fifth, however, as Cambridge erupted for eight runs to take a dominant 11-0 advantage. The Blues would tack on three more in the bottom of the sixth to bring the game to its final score of 14-0.
Waterloo just couldn't get the bats going, collecting just five hits on the day in comparison to Cambridge's 15. Included in Cambridge's 15 hits were three homeruns.
This marked the eighth time the McKays were shut out this season. In total, Waterloo was outscored 167-15 in 2022. The McKays' losing streak now extends all the way back to 2019 (the HTL did not compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Waterloo will enter next season on a 38-game losing streak. The last win for the McKays came on Sunday, May 12, 2019 against Lake Mills.
Home Talent Baseball League Southeast North Division final standings