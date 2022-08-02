WATERLOO MCKAYS
The Waterloo McKays ended their 2022 season winless following a 14-0 loss to Cambridge on Sunday, July 31. 

 Ryan Gregory

The 2022 Home Talent Baseball League season has come and gone, and the Waterloo McKays are left without winning a game. A tumultuous campaign left the McKays with a final record of 0-14, last in the Southeast North Division and well short of a playoff berth.

Waterloo's last chance to strike a mark in the win column came on the road against Cambridge on Sunday, July 31. The Blues had been among the division's best all year, and that trend continued in the regular season closer. 

