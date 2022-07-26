The Waterloo McKays’ search for their first Home Talent Baseball League win of the 2022 season has been a frustrating one. The team has shown flashes of potential early in games, only for opponents to catch fire and end up winning.

The same could be said for Waterloo’s two games last week. First, the McKays took on Footville at Waterloo Fireman’s Park on Tuesday, July 19. Through two innings, a strong pitching performance kept the Outlaws off the board and frustrated. Unfortunately, the Waterloo bats couldn’t come alive in time to take advantage.

