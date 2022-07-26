The Waterloo McKays’ search for their first Home Talent Baseball League win of the 2022 season has been a frustrating one. The team has shown flashes of potential early in games, only for opponents to catch fire and end up winning.
The same could be said for Waterloo’s two games last week. First, the McKays took on Footville at Waterloo Fireman’s Park on Tuesday, July 19. Through two innings, a strong pitching performance kept the Outlaws off the board and frustrated. Unfortunately, the Waterloo bats couldn’t come alive in time to take advantage.
Footville slowly added runs before exploding for six runs in the top of the seventh inning to cruise to an eventual 11-1 victory. The McKays had just two hits in the contest.
Those offensive woes disappeared days later as Waterloo played host to Utica on Friday, July 22. After surrendering two runs in the top of the first, the McKays had a strong answer. They exploded for six runs, taking a lead and giving the team hope for their first victory of the season.
Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Utica chipped away at the deficit with two runs in the top of the second before retaking the lead with force by way of seven runs in the top of the third. The Association continued to pile it on, eventually winning 16-6 to keep Waterloo out of the win column.
Louis Hensler and Gabe Haberkorn led the way for the McKays with two hits each.
With the loss, Waterloo has just one game left on the schedule. They’ve already been eliminated from the playoffs, so the regular season finale at Cambridge on Sunday, July 31 serves as the McKays’ last chance. These two have already met once this year, with Cambridge winning 13-1 back on June 19.
