In the weeks following an accident involving a car and a child pedestrian in downtown Waterloo, the city’s mayor is redoubling efforts to get the attention of the state’s transportation authorities.
The intersection of State Highway 89 and State Highway 19, the site of the Oct. 5 accident, is one of the busiest intersections in Waterloo and has long been a concern for the city. But state highways are under the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, limiting the power of local governments to make changes even where the roads run through municipal boundaries.
In the Oct. 5 crash, a young boy was struck with a car during the morning commute to school. He was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the car was found not to be at fault after a police investigation, Waterloo Police Chief Denis Sorenson said.
In an interview with the Courier, Mayor Jennifer Quimby called the incident unfortunate, but said the larger issue is the intersection itself.
“The situation is the design of those four corners, from a lighting standpoint, where the stop signs are located, how the crosswalks are,” she said.
In 2017, WisDOT reconstructed the intersection to replace its pavement, curbs, gutters and sidewalks as well as change signage, marking and lighting, a spokesperson wrote in an email. Between 2017 and 2021, there were three reported crashes at the intersection, none of which involved injuries. WisDOT is aware of the recent accident, the email said.
Quimby’s main priorities for the intersection are to improve its lighting and appoint a crossing guard. The 2017 project moved the street lights further away from the corners and lowered their brightness, Quimby said. The city’s Plan Commission and Public Works Committee have both discussed options for changes, but have not been able to take any action on its own.
“Everything boils down to, it’s the DOT’s roads. And we’re very limited when it comes to that,” Quimby said. “And they don’t like to call you back.”
The WisDOT spokesperson wrote that the department had not been contacted directly by Waterloo, but is reaching out to the city.
The mayor has been in touch with the city’s engineer, as well as its representatives in the Dane County and Wisconsin state governments to search for ways to make progress, she said.
Quimby also said she had concerns about Waterloo residents taking traffic safety at the intersection into their own hands. She has seen people volunteering on Facebook to act as crossing guards for the intersection, but wants to ensure such a process is done legally.
“Not one person asked the Police Department, not one person asked the school,” she said. “If you want to stand down there with a vest on, you go right ahead. But you are not authorized to stop traffic, you cannot use a stop sign.”
Wisconsin state statute dictates that crossing guards and traffic control attendants must be appointed by local government. Attendants for intersections not in the vicinity of a school must also undergo training in traffic control and traffic safety.
The city’s Public Safety Committee plans to discuss adding a crossing guard to the intersection at its November meeting, Chief Sorenson said.