SYDNEY GORDON
Waterloo sophomore Sydney Gordon runs at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

 Ryan Gregory

Waterloo's cross country team has seemingly traveled all over thus far in the 2022 season. Tuesday, Sept. 13 was a welcomed break from the long bus rides as the Pirates ran a bit closer to home as Waterloo participated in Marshall High School's Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park.

Marshall invited in some very talented teams for the meet. Waterloo finished last in both the boys and girls varsity races. 

KELLAN SMITH
Waterloo sophomore Kellan Smith flashes a smile and a pair of thums-ups as he runs in the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

