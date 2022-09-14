Waterloo's cross country team has seemingly traveled all over thus far in the 2022 season. Tuesday, Sept. 13 was a welcomed break from the long bus rides as the Pirates ran a bit closer to home as Waterloo participated in Marshall High School's Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park.
Marshall invited in some very talented teams for the meet. Waterloo finished last in both the boys and girls varsity races.
In the boys race, Waterloo finished with 236 team points to finish 11th of the 11 qualified squads. Wisconsin Dells took first with a team score of 109, followed by Darlington and Whitewater in second and third, respectively, with 115 team points each. Darlington got the nod thanks to a better 1-5 split.
Freshman Isaac Opsteed set the pace for the Pirates. His time of 19:29.33 led the boys as he took 34th overall. Junior Matteo Cefalu was next-fastest with his time of 20:01.32 which earned him 40th place. Sophomore Owen Koele wasn't far behind in 43rd with a time of 20:10.49.
Sophomore Harrison Schaefer was next in 57th with a time of 21:01.96. A pair of senior Pirates finished back-to-back as Dominic Cefalu took 68th with his time of 21:56.25 and Sam Billingsley was 69th with a time of 22:03.54. Sophomore David Cefalu rounded out the varsity with a time of 23:32.00 to finish 76th.
As for the girls, Waterloo put up a team score of 300 to finish 10th of the 10 teams that scored. New Glarus/Monticello took the top spot with a score of 45, followed by Deerfield/Cambridge in second with 62 and Westby in third with 74. Darlington was right in the mix as well at fourth with 76 points.
A trio of Waterloo runners crossed the finish line back-to-back-to-back to start the team's varsity scoring. Junior Cordelia Webber was first among them with her time of 27:45.12 for 62nd place. Senior Maddelyn Webster was next in 63rd with a time of 28:09.71. Sophomore Corryn Retzloff capped the Waterloo streak with a time of 28:48.27 to take 64th.
One more runner crossed before Waterloo pushed another back-to-back pair across the finish line. Sophomore Sydney Gordon took 66th with her time of 29:51.40, barely ahead of junior teammate Alisha Sheshina's time of 29:53.15 to take 66th.
Sophomores Gavina Zimbric and Evie Quamme took 71st and 72nd, respectively. Zimbric put up a time of 34:14.87 and Quamme ran a 34:17.94.
With the Dana Waddell Invitational in the rearview mirror, the Pirates still aren't done this week. They'll head to Belleville for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 22. Waterloo will only have one meet next week, a trip to River Bend Park on Thursday, Sept. 22.